Mike Harrington: Luukkonen's debut victory is a silver lining moment for a tough Sabres season

Call is hope. Call it prurient curiosity. OK, maybe call it a wee bit of desperation too.

Whatever it is, ever since the Sabres drafted Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen on a sleepy Saturday morning in Chicago nearly four years ago, it's clear their fans have waited and wondered what this moment would be like.

It came Friday night in KeyBank Center and you could see what the fuss is about.

"I'm like anybody else. We all are," interim coach Don Granato had said earlier in the day. "We're getting excited to see him at the next level, the next step."

Now, let's not go all Dominik Hasek or Ryan Miller here after the big Finn beat the Boston Bruins in his NHL debut. Keep in mind that Luukkonen is 22 and will probably spend the bulk of next season in Rochester. Yes, I said next season.

But if you want hope, Luukkonen surely represents that, and this franchise needs as much of it as it can muster. If Carter Hutton and Linus Ullmark were both healthy, Luukkonen would have been in Blue Cross Arena facing the Utica Comets on Friday night. So this was absolutely a silver lining moment in a tough season.