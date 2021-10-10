Mike Harrington: Little by little, agent Pat Brisson making inroads in Eichel talks

• Perhaps of biggest importance is that Brisson said Eichel needs surgery – any surgery – as soon as possible because of nerve pain in his neck.

"Every day that goes by, I feel like I lost a day," Brisson said. "I'd like him to get the surgery tomorrow morning. There are opinions of well-renowned doctors feeling that the more pressure you get on the spinal cord, the spinal cord doesn't forget it, doesn't forgive so to speak, doesn't heal the same way as many other organs in the body. The more stressed and more time that goes by, it's not good. So the clock is ticking, and that's why we're putting a lot of emphasis and all the pressure on getting it done."

Adams has to do a difficult dance here because now that Eichel aligned with Brisson, Adams has to be sure to keep a long-term focus about his relationship with the agent. And not just for any potential free-agent deals with Brisson clients.

The big reason? Brisson serves as the "adviser" for Michigan defenseman Owen Power, the Sabres' No. 1 overall draft pick from July (NCAA players, remember, can't officially have agents). Someday later in this decade, Power might be in the spot where Rasmus Dahlin was this summer, with Brisson negotiating his client's first deal off his entry-level contract.