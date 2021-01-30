Mike Harrington: Lindy Ruff thrilled with the chance to run the Devils

Milestones, however, were not a reason to return.

"It means I've been around a long time," Ruff cracked when asked about No. 1,500. "I really feel that we're on the cusp here with this group and I feel rejuvenated with the three years I had away. I spent a lot of time with a lot of the young players in New York, getting to understand what would be the best way to go about the way I want to coach. I've made some changes in that department. And I think we've got a real good thing going here."

The assistant stint helped. Ruff was in the background, running the Rangers' defense and penalty kill. He wasn't the face of the franchise dealing with the media every day. And it gave him time to ponder that a softer style might be necessary.

"As guys gain experience, one of the things Lindy has talked about is learning how not to lose, not beating ourselves," said veteran winger Kyle Palmieri. "Sometimes you have a great save, or someone makes a great play to bail you out, but it's not putting ourselves in positions that were giving teams easy opportunities to score and beat us. I think that's something that as we grow as a team we need to start eliminating some of those mistakes. ... We're trying to progress and learn as a team and that's something that Lindy stressed from day one."