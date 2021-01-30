Mike Harrington: Lindy Ruff thrilled with the chance to run the Devils

The quest for an elusive Stanley Cup has never left Lindy Ruff's mind. He has a long road to get there with the New Jersey Devils, but he's just grateful to at least have the chance.
The longtime Sabres player and coach hits KeyBank Center with his new team Saturday to open a two-game series of weekend matinees against Buffalo. He's 60 now and seemed like he was out of chances as a head coach when the Dallas Stars let him go in 2017.
He headed to New York as an assistant with the Rangers for three years and waited. He had cursory chats with Jason Botterill about the Sabres' job that went to Ralph Krueger, but his outlook was getting bleak.
"I thought it was a reality that I may never be a head coach again," Ruff said Friday on a video call. "That definitely was on my mind. I spent three years with the Rangers, really enjoyed it. But I'm humbled by this opportunity. I feel lucky at times that I've been been given this opportunity and am working extremely hard to try to make this work and develop this young team into a winning team."
Ruff coached his 1,500th career game Thursday, a 3-1 loss to Philadelphia. He's only the seventh in history to reach that milestone and he's sixth on the all-time wins list at 739 (including a franchise-record 571 here). Even without a Cup – and he came awfully close with the Sabres in 1999 and 2006 – it's not far-fetched to think he could be in the Hockey Hall of Fame someday.
Milestones, however, were not a reason to return.
"It means I've been around a long time," Ruff cracked when asked about No. 1,500. "I really feel that we're on the cusp here with this group and I feel rejuvenated with the three years I had away. I spent a lot of time with a lot of the young players in New York, getting to understand what would be the best way to go about the way I want to coach. I've made some changes in that department. And I think we've got a real good thing going here."
The assistant stint helped. Ruff was in the background, running the Rangers' defense and penalty kill. He wasn't the face of the franchise dealing with the media every day. And it gave him time to ponder that a softer style might be necessary.
"As guys gain experience, one of the things Lindy has talked about is learning how not to lose, not beating ourselves," said veteran winger Kyle Palmieri. "Sometimes you have a great save, or someone makes a great play to bail you out, but it's not putting ourselves in positions that were giving teams easy opportunities to score and beat us. I think that's something that as we grow as a team we need to start eliminating some of those mistakes. ... We're trying to progress and learn as a team and that's something that Lindy stressed from day one."
The Devils enter Saturday's game at 3-3-1 while enduring a hailstorm of issues thus far. They dealt with a training camp shocker when veteran goaltender Corey Crawford, who left Chicago for a two-year deal, suddenly retired. MacKenzie Blackwood won't be in the net this weekend, either, as he's on the Covid-19 list. And forward Travis Zajac, scheduled to play his 1,000th NHL game here Sunday, landed on the list Friday. Forward Nico Hischier, the No. 1 overall pick from 2017, has yet to play due to a leg injury.
"We got off to a good start, a real enthusiastic group bought in on how we needed to play. The chemistry seemed really good," Ruff said. "We've had to deal. And I think there's a lot of teams that have dealt with that type of adversity. I don't know if teams have dealt with both their goaltenders leaving, but we've had our share of challenges. "
Ruff still has his home in Clarence and he's been back several times as a coach since the Sabres fired him in 2013. Things are normal now. No wild video tributes or standing ovations like his first trip with Dallas in 2013. And there won't be any fans in the building anyway.
Still, you can't totally take the Buffalo guy out of Ruff. He wore a Bills mask on the ice during Devils practices last week in advance of the AFC championship game.
"I told the players that at one of our skates if you're not a Bills fan, you have to go up and back," Ruff said, referring to a hard penalty skate. "I think some guys lied to tell you the truth, but we had some fun with the Bills. I took some ribbing though after they lost and that was hurtful."
