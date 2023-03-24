Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We don't how the story is ultimately going to be written and you have to hope it won't end with about 20 defensemen being injured and unable to play. But Lindy Ruff admitted to me Friday afternoon that he can't help thinking that 2023 with the New Jersey Devils sure feels a lot like 2006 with the Buffalo Sabres.

That Buffalo team came out of nowhere after the NHL lockout and got all the way to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals in Carolina. The Devils were a 63-point team last season and Ruff's job status was tenuous at best. When they hit town Friday, they were a 98-point club looking to clinch a playoff spot and catch Carolina for the lead in the Metropolitan Division.

"I think it's a good similarity," Ruff said. "We're deepening our lines, we've got a lot of lines of scoring, I think the same way (as the Sabres) there wasn't really one line they could look after. If that (top) line was a little bit frustrated, the other lines were always picking up the offense. So I think there is a lot of a lot of similarities between how young we are and how young we were there."

The Devils didn't get their playoff clincher Friday as the Sabres held on for a 5-4 victory that snapped their ugly four-game losing streak and dropped New Jersey to 1-3-2 in the last six games.

"I didn’t think we were ready to play at a high enough level," Ruff said afterward. "When the team is not ready to play, that falls on my shoulders."

Ruff may have taken this one hard but his team's current bump in the road doesn't diminish the club he has.

It's easily going to improve by 40-plus points, a remarkable one-year jump. When you have a couple of No. 1 overall picks like Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes, you can't help but climb the ladder.

Hughes almost singlehandedly brought the Devils back from a 5-2 deficit in the third period with a pair of goals. The 21-year-old is up to 39 on the season. What hands. What a release.

The Sabres got yeoman's work from Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn, whose eyes-in-the-back-of-the-head pass set up Cozens for the game's first goal. And they got a goal from Tage Thompson and two from Alex Tuch, who finally looked like himself again.

Of course, the Sabres never make things easy these days. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made some fine saves in the early going and by the final horn had given up his nightly yield of four goals. He was better than New Jersey backup Akira Schmid, who came into the game at 2.05/.924 but got yanked in a three-goal first period -- the first time all season New Jersey has given up three in the opening 20 minutes.

The Devils had scored only 12 goals in their previous five games and managed just one on 48 shots on goal in their last game, an overtime loss to Minnesota. When you look towards the postseason, Ruff knows they're going to have to find their scoring touch again. Four goals Friday gets them in the right direction.

"We left too many good chances out there (against Minnesota)," Ruff said. "I think that we had a little run where the puck started going in and now we've had a little run where it hasn't been going in. So some of it is ups and downs of the year.

"We have to be better at finishing the opportunities because I think down the stretch and in the playoffs with the attention to detail away from the puck, I think the chances get thinner."

Maybe the Sabres can be the Devils next season. That will be up to General Manager Kevyn Adams. New Jersey GM Tom Fitzgerald did a lot of work on the roster in the offseason, acquiring goalie Vitek Vanecek, defenseman John Marino and winger Ondrej Palat. Then, of course, came the big move last month: The acquisition of 35-goal man Timo Meier from San Jose.

Some of the stars are untested in the playoffs. It didn't matter to the Sabres in 2006. It might not here either. At age 63, Ruff is still coaching to try to win a Stanley Cup and he's got his first legitimate chance since the Sabres' 2010 division champion team was upset by Boston in the first round.

Let's not forget the Sabres finished 12 points ahead of New Jersey last season. The Devils knew it was time to go for it. It's going to be that time for Adams this offseason.

"You've got to look at the Devils as a great situation," said Buffalo coach Don Granato. "We're both young teams. They were probably ahead of us where they were even though we were ahead of them in the standings. They had young talented guys who you could see were emerging. They were closer to a threshold by virtue of that but they chose that's the time to add the pieces.

"For us, we felt that we went young this year not that we wouldn't add pieces. We questioned is this the right time to start adding the pieces? Have our guys gone through enough and is some challenge that's ahead going to be good for our young guys to have it fall on their plate?"

It was good to see the Sabres play a relaxed game, play from in front and turn defense into offense. And in the Fashion Statement Dept, the Sabres are now 9-1-1 at home when wearing the black "Goathead" jerseys – and 5-19-2 downtown when they don't. There's zero explanation for that.

"We had a couple of uniforms here that kind of got heavily criticized, but we had pretty good success when I was here," a smiling Ruff said, referring to the Goathead and the Slugs. "I just thought they were good when I was here. They were good for me. Good for us as a team."

Ruff's team couldn't overcome black and red magic on Friday. The Devils are back home Saturday to meet Ottawa with another chance at the clincher – and the first step on what he hopes is a long playoff run.