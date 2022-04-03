Mike Harrington: Learning curve remains high when Sabres meet Florida

Jonathan Huberdeau, whose 73 assists are an NHL record for a left wing, scored a goal for his franchise-record 97th point. Anthony Duclair scored twice to push his total to 28. Top center Aleksander Barkov has 33 goals and 70 points. Sam Bennett has 26 goals and old friend Sam Reinhart has 24. They just added Claude Giroux from Philadelphia, too.

Mike Harrington: RJ gets his 'beautiful noise' on amazing night in Sabres history The roar when Rick Jeanneret walked that blue carpet from the Zamboni entrance to take his place for Friday night's pregame ceremony was epic. And it didn't stop. We haven't heard any sort of ovation like that in KeyBank Center in ages.

What's starting to happen in Florida is what you want to see the Sabres build. You can never predict a Stanley Cup because there's too many variables to get there. But you want to be in the mix every year. Think of how the Washington Capitals have won just one Cup with Alex Ovechkin (in 2018) but have been in the playoffs all but one year since 2008.

"There's a reason why they're averaging more than four goals a game," Kyle Okposo said of the Panthers. "Best offensive team in the league, and they have good players over there. You just have to give them an inch and they'll take it. So we just got a little loose there in a second. And they took advantage."