Mike Harrington: Last Call goes to ohhhhhhhhhh-vertime for Rick Jeanneret

We got to roll the highlight film one more time Friday night in KeyBank Center.

And how else would you expect Rick Jeanneret's career to end?

The sounds. That voice. We'll never forget it. Jeanneret got to call one last winning goal from the Buffalo Sabres in the final game of his career, a Casey Mittelstadt rebound off a Dylan Cozens shot 2:07 into overtime that was the margin in a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

The real Last Call after a season of them: "They slap away at it on the wall. It's taken back by Jokiharju. He got it across ice. Cozens' shot, right on. They scorrrrrrrrrre!! Casey. Casey at the bat. Casey Mittelstadt hammers it home and Buffalo wins it in ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhvertime."

No, it wasn't Brad May or Jason Pominville or Maxim Afinogenov, Danny Briere, Rene Robert or the countless other memorable goal scorers Jeanneret has called over the years in overtime. But it was a wholly appropriate way to finish.

"It was a great way to end it for RJ," Mittelstadt said. "(Cozens) and I were talking. We were pretty proud to be his last call."

RJs last goal call as Casey Mittelstadt jams in the winner 3-2 #LetsGoBuffalo #Blackhawks #ThankYouRJ pic.twitter.com/PxNEVGlvck — Buffalo Hockey moments (@SabresPlays) April 30, 2022

The Sabres trailed, 1-0, through two periods but the hockey gods weren't going to let Jeanneret's career go quietly. It took until there was 15:44 left in the third period for Jeanneret to finally get a goal call as Tage Thompson buried his 38th goal of the season.

It went like this: "It's kept in to Skinner. He cleared it in front of the crease. They scorrrrrrrrre! Tage Thompson. There he is. That baby is home and it's a tie game at 1. Tage Thompson strikes again."

Chicago went back ahead again, but Owen Power "powered one home" to tie the game. And Sabres fans were thankful South Buffalo's Patrick Kane missed a great chance late in regulation to set up the winner.

The 79-year-old Jeanneret had a parade of pregame well-wishers, including family members visiting the press box. The door to Booth 702, his lair high atop the 300 level since the building opened in 1996, was covered with thank-you messages from fans. A few minutes before faceoff, the folks from La Nova did a pizza delivery to the booth.

Even a key segment of the media's pregame meal was at RJ's request. No, he didn't ask for filet mignon. He just wanted his beloved press box hot dogs, lost during the pandemic, to come back for a night. Request granted.

"Pretty nice when you can set your own menu," cracked analyst Rob Ray during one break in play during the second period.

"Yep. It was," said a smirking Jeanneret.

The game broadcast began with a pretaped segment of congratulations from the players, capped by Kyle Okposo giving the final greeting.

"So for one last time," Okposo said, "we'd like to send it up to the greatest play by play announcer of all time, Rick Jeanneret."

"Whoa. I say Woo, Woo," Jeanneret said, mimicking Alex Tuch's postgame victory call that's been a hit this season on social media. "I'm thinking about the Danny Gallivans and the Foster Hewitts of this world. Thank you for the tribute. Thank you for the introduction, gentlemen. It's muchly appreciated."

(Hewitt and Gallivan were two of Jeanneret's broadcast heroes as they thrived for decades in Toronto and Montreal, respectively).

Then virtually without taking a breath, it was time to go to work and Jeanneret transitioned without missing a beat as the puck was dropped by simply saying, "Meanwhile back at the ranch, the puck is cleared on into the Buffalo end."

In his pregame chat with reporters, Sabres coach Don Granato was musing how the seasonlong celebration of Jeanneret was good for his young team to get a deeper understanding of the meaning of an organization and not just a hockey team on the ice.

"He's a living legend. He's a fun guy to be around and it's helped me personally," Granato said of Jeanneret. "... You can't explain it to somebody that hasn't been in it and felt it. Having everybody celebrate RJ this year meant they celebrated 50 years of Sabres hockey, so everybody is celebrating a lot. Our guys can kind of immerse and feel that and feel the history and the pride in this organization, in our fan base, in the Sabres in the Sabres logo.

"It was very impactful. This was a very impactful season for a group of guys that we have here, young guys that we know we're going to have for a pretty long time. And so the timing made my job a lot easier, my life a lot easier. Definitely. So thank you, RJ."

Several of the Sabres wore skins on their skates during warmup with pictures of Jeanneret, a creation by Buffalo-based Just Dishin' at the urging of Rasmus Dahlin.

When the game ended, Jeanneret came down to the ice to shake hands with fans who were there to collect players' jerseys. He shook with the coaching staff and General Manager Kevyn Adams, then patted his chest to the crowd and left the ice, headed into retirement.

"I don't want this to sound like a eulogy. It's more of a celebration really," Jeanneret said in his final words to the television audience. "Time passes for everyone. Eyesight fails, as does reaction timing. With me it works like the spirit is willing but the flesh is weak. Heh. It's the first time I've ever quoted the Bible. Thanks for traveling around with me on this road for the last half-century. All of you. Thank you very kindly. It's been a helluva ride."

It sure has, RJ. We are definitely not worthy.

