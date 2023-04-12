Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

They became a team.

Of all the takeaways, both pro and con, you can gather from this near-miss of a Buffalo Sabres season, that perspective from captain Kyle Okposo really sticks out.

A downcast Okposo, speaking to reporters after Tuesday's 6-2 loss at New Jersey ended the Sabres' playoff hopes in their longest postseason push since 2012, made the point about how closeness off the ice translated to play on the ice. It crystallizes what this team is becoming.

There's no carping like you used to see from the likes of Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart. No showing up 10 minutes before practice as we saw from Evander Kane, no bolting for the door as soon a game or workout ended as we routinely saw from Rasmus Ristolainen.

There's no hopelessness, as we saw too often coming out of the GM's office when Tim Murray and Jason Botterill were in charge. No feeling the coach is being outwitted, far too prevalent when Dan Bylsma, Phil Housley and Ralph Krueger futilely tried to run the bench.

Kevyn Adams and Don Granato have the potential to be the modern-day version of Darcy Regier and Lindy Ruff. And someday soon, they have a chance to build a team that could become as revered as the ones we saw in 2006 and 2007.

When the Sabres take the KeyBank Center ice for Thursday night's home finale against Ottawa and the season finale Friday in Columbus, the wait-till-next-year feeling finally seems like can't wait till next year.

The playoff drought is now at 12 years, extending the Sabres' NHL record and going longer than any team in the four major pro sports except the New York Jets. But you actually get the feeling it will end in 2024.

Most experts didn't peg the Sabres to be a playoff team this year, but hopes grew when they were in a wild-card spot in the last week of February. Expectations rose and pressure mounted, which the team didn't handle well at times. Especially as injuries piled up.

"We filled our heads with a lot of self-doubt and saw our way through it to the point where there's greater clarity on the details and the intensity that's needed to move forward," Granato said Tuesday. "It helped us the last six or seven games here to stay in it in do-or-die situations. We saw the actual progress, which is really important."

The Sabres rallied in the last 10 games to their credit, going 7-2-1 and finding their goalie of the future in college standout Devon Levi. The last guy who graduated from college to become the rock of the Buffalo net was Ryan Miller. That turned out pretty well.

There were times this season when Tage Thompson skating between Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch was the most productive forward line the Sabres had since the French Connection roamed the Aud in the 1970s.

Dylan Cozens, all of 21 years old, grew up before our eyes to become a 30-goal scorer. Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka, both also just 21, showed their immense potential. Casey Mittelstadt, drafted in 2017, finally reached his with some dominating performances.

On the blueline, the Sabres have three franchise cornerstones in Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Mattias Samuelsson. Most teams would be thrilled to have one. Adams has to work hard this offseason to augment them with better depth.

This team played some firewagon hockey that was a joy to watch, albeit not that easy to coach. To go from 75 points to around 90 is a major step and sets the pace to be a team that hits 100 points next season.

Teams grow in stages. These Sabres were the 2017 Bills, minus the Andy Dalton miracle that snuck them into the playoffs at the last second. The Bills found Josh Allen the next year after a decade or more of no quarterback to replace Jim Kelly. Much as the Sabres found Levi, who be the man in goal nine years after Miller was traded.

The Sabres were off Wednesday so we don't know what the plans are for the roster over these last two games. Thompson, slowed lately by injuries, is at 46 goals and still has an outside chance at becoming the franchise's first 50-goal scorer since Alexander Mogilny and Pat LaFontaine got there during their iconic 1992-93 seasons.

One thing that seems likely to happen Thursday is that Craig Anderson will be in goal for what's expected to be the final game of his NHL career. Anderson was last seen getting shelled March 21 against Nashville, when he was pulled after giving up six goals in an eventual 7-3 defeat that marked one of the low points of the season.

It turned out that he suffered an upper-body injury in that game and didn't return to practice for more than two weeks. He had his wife and kids with him on the metro New York roadie, proclaimed himself healthy and is clearly thinking about one last hurrah.

If you're going to be in the building Thursday, here's one piece of advice: Cheer like crazy for the guy.

Anderson is 41 years old and has had one of the greatest careers ever for an American-born goalie with 708 games played and 318 wins. Getting to 700-300 seemed unreachable for him when he spent the the 2021 Covid season mostly as Washington's taxi squad goalie, but he found a fountain of youth in Buffalo by playing 56 games and earning 27 more wins.

And while Anderson's stats this season became a tad pedestrian (3.07 goals-against average, .908 save percentage) because of a couple of recent outings, do not underestimate for a second how important he is in the locker room.

When reporters entered the locker room in Detroit's Little Caesars Arena after last week's scintillating 7-6 shootout victory over the Red Wings, we saw it for ourselves. Anderson, a healthy scratch in street clothes, was sitting next to Levi, who was still wearing almost all of his equipment.

They were analyzing all that had just happened in one of the wackiest games of the season. They were laughing at times. Levi was listening much of the time. Anderson was doing most of the talking.

"He's such a smart guy. He's so experienced, and he sees the game so well," Levi said. "He's 41 and still in the game, had a great year this year. There's a reason for that. So just being able to talk to him and just pick his brain, give me advice and understand the way he processes it, it's just a whole different viewpoint on the game. It's really cool to just kind of get that diversity to learn from others.

We don't know if the Sabres are ever going to win a Stanley Cup. Hockey is about as random a sport as there is and bad luck, either in the game or with injuries, can quickly derail a season come spring.

But what Adams wants is a team that competes at a high level every season and is in the mix to push for championships. And he wants players to be proud to be in Buffalo. These guys are.

Maybe the Sabres can be like the Sidney Crosby-era Penguins someday, getting to five Eastern Conference finals, four Stanley Cup finals and winning the title three times. Maybe they'll be more like the Alex Ovechkin Washington Capitals, winning one Cup but having heartbreak after heartbreak with eight Game 7 losses and only getting past the second round in that magical 2018 championship season.

The Sabres have to get to the playoffs first to get anywhere close to those teams and that's been an absurd struggle for far too long. It finally feels like they're going to get there. It has to happen next year.