Mike Harrington: Kevyn Adams only looking ahead and Sabres' challenges are daunting

Kevyn Adams was in full going-forward mode Tuesday and you get it. Blaming the NHL or the New Jersey Devils isn't going to do anybody any good, especially when you're dealing with a situation that involves the health of players, staff and even your head coach.
Those people should be your priorities right now, not going on any rant about how the Devils were negligent or the NHL's medical team screwed up by allowing that Sunday matinee to take place on Jan. 31. Even though that might be the case on both counts.
During a 25-minute news conference Tuesday, Adams fielded questions about the circumstances that led to the Sabres’ temporary shutdown.
The Sabres had gone the entire month – all of training camp and the first 18 days of the season – without a single player on the Covid-19 protocol list. Then, the the Devils hit town. And while it's still going to take more study and contact tracing to say for sure, it feels like we're putting 2+2 together and getting 3.9 while well on the way to 4 when it comes to what happened here.
Still, after listening to Adams, it was worth trying his advice. Taking a few steps from the end of his video call that reporters watched in the arena concourse to a seat in the 100 level of the seating bowl saw a normal picture unfolding, but a weird one too.
Yes, the Sabres were practicing again. On the ice for the first time in nine days. The sounds of sticks and skates and the normal chatterboxing of goaltender Carter Hutton were the same.
It looked like a practice, but a lot of guys were missing. Big names too, such as Hall, Ristolainen, Dahlin, McCabe and Cozens. Other important ones such as Montour, Rieder, Lazar and Mittelstadt. You need a chunk of them to get off that Covid-19 list. And fast.
It looked like a practice, but there was no head coach, with Ralph Krueger dealing with Covid-19 symptoms and reminding us all how sobering this pandemic is. You worry about young athletes, but they're all in their 20s and 30s. This is really driven home when the 61-year-old coach is affected and nobody can really say how soon he can come back.
"What everyone connected to the NHL needs to do right now is take a deep breath," writes Mike Harrington.
It looked like a practice, but it felt like training camp in September. You can't suddenly take a full team off the ice for more than a week and expect them to look very good. And remember now, because of this break, this is a team that has only played 10 games in the last 11 months. You're going to have to break out the Rust-Oleum again.
It looked like a practice, but there's no longer any glass between the benches. New protocols. Can't wait for the arguments over delay-of-game penalties. Was it high enough to clear where the glass would have been or not?
It looked like a practice, but how do you gird for a game when there's none for another six days – and that's provided nothing else happens?
Support Local Journalism
We didn't hear from any players Tuesday, which is a violation of NHL rules on days teams practice. Normal media policy would be to set the Sabres ablaze for that, but what's normal these days anyway? And in a global pandemic, it seems the Sabres can get a one-day pass on such issues, especially when we know we'll hear from Jack Eichel and perhaps others on Wednesday (Memo to Sabres: Don't do it again).
A lot of the time spent with Adams was about reading between the lines.
He went out of his way to refute some reports that the Sabres were irate with the league when he said he had a conversation with deputy commissioner Bill Daly prior to the Jan. 30 game against the Devils. Adams also said "everything has been shared and transparent" by the league. It was notable that he didn't send any olive branches the Devils' way.
"What everyone connected to the NHL needs to do right now is take a deep breath," writes Mike Harrington.
A telling comment that raised my eyebrows was when Adams said, "I've certainly been reminded a number of times this week I'm not a doctor."
We should all remember that one. Decisions to play or not to play are not being made by Gary Bettman, no matter how many times fans howl his name. This is a medical issue. Doctors and epidemiologists are involved. And they can make mistakes, just as Bettman has made over the years.
It is important to remember that the NHL had no positive cases in its playoff bubbles. But the players were all contained in Canada and dealing with warm weather. The league may have been a little full of itself in the wake of those points, but it's certainly eye-popping to notice that there are no troubles with any of the seven Canadian teams, but major issues brewing across the American landscape.
Next time we want to harangue Justin Trudeau for not wanting to open the border, guess we have to remember that point.
Adams also let a cat out of the bag a couple times that the league is looking at different strains here. You wonder if some of the Devils were spreading one of the much more transmissible variants, and that's why the NHL's assumption that there was no in-game transmission – there was none in Canada remember – might be out the window now.
"We are in a incredibly challenging situation worldwide. And this is evolving, it's changing," Adams said. "There's different strains. I mean, everybody is doing their best to manage this and keep up."
Adams said he refuses to feel angry or frustrated.
"It's about moving forward," he said. "And how do we not let this happen again? And what can we do differently? What can anyone that was involved do differently? And then how do we rally around this as a team ... That's what I'm more interested in, rather than kind of looking back and being frustrated or upset. It's more about let's move forward and let's do this together."
Fair enough. The Sabres have enough issues brewing. They're missing their top four defensemen and several key forwards. By the time they finally play again, they'll be last in the East Division, albeit with several games in hand. But how are they going to play 46 games in 83 days? This is going to be like the NBA or MLB in that it seems top players might have to take games off.