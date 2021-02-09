Mike Harrington: Kevyn Adams only looking ahead and Sabres' challenges are daunting

It looked like a practice, but a lot of guys were missing. Big names too, such as Hall, Ristolainen, Dahlin, McCabe and Cozens. Other important ones such as Montour, Rieder, Lazar and Mittelstadt. You need a chunk of them to get off that Covid-19 list. And fast.

It looked like a practice, but there was no head coach, with Ralph Krueger dealing with Covid-19 symptoms and reminding us all how sobering this pandemic is. You worry about young athletes, but they're all in their 20s and 30s. This is really driven home when the 61-year-old coach is affected and nobody can really say how soon he can come back.

It looked like a practice, but it felt like training camp in September. You can't suddenly take a full team off the ice for more than a week and expect them to look very good. And remember now, because of this break, this is a team that has only played 10 games in the last 11 months. You're going to have to break out the Rust-Oleum again.

It looked like a practice, but there's no longer any glass between the benches. New protocols. Can't wait for the arguments over delay-of-game penalties. Was it high enough to clear where the glass would have been or not?

It looked like a practice, but how do you gird for a game when there's none for another six days – and that's provided nothing else happens?

