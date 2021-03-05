Mike Harrington: Kevyn Adams needs to step in and stop Sabres' insanity

Talk about word salad.

Mike Harrington: 'As the Sabres Turn' is a recurring show that just won't stop At Sabres games these days, "we need some calliope music like you hear in the old big tops. Because right now, this team is just one giant circus," writes Mike Harrington.

You simply can't do this for another 35 games. You either have to trade five guys or fire the coach. Or both. But you can't do nothing. Montreal and Calgary have made coaching changes in recent days, the Flames canning Geoff Ward late Thursday night after a 7-3 win over Ottawa brought them to 11-11-3.

The Sabres are at Defcon-1 with Krueger. We're just counting the days. We should already be at zero.

Adams insisted he had "absolutely full authority" to make such decisions, but I'm skeptical. Especially since Krueger will be owed around $6 million if he's cast aside in the next week or so.

For his part, the coach just keeps pushing forward.

"We communicate regularly, and everything that's happening here is clearly something he knows about and he's been he's been an excellent partner in that," Krueger said of Adams. "Nobody's happy with the results. I'll take all your comments eye to eye, face to face and accept them. All they do is motivate me to work on an improvement and a change of path. And that's what we're doing."

A few hours later, Adams didn't really articulate what those changes will be. But they darn well better be coming quick.