Mike Harrington: Kevyn Adams needs to step in and stop Sabres' insanity

It seems as though the Buffalo Sabres have reached the definition of insanity.
They keep doing the same things over and over again and hoping things will change. Frankly, it would be no surprise if nothing changes and Saturday and Sunday just result in two more drubbings at the hands of the New York Islanders.
During a press conference Friday, Adams expressed anger and frustration while declaring that ownership gave him “full authority” over all hockey decisions.
At least there was something new Friday. After multiple proddings of the team over the last couple of weeks by the Buffalo media, General Manager Kevyn Adams finally faced the music.
Adams was fired up. Good. If I had a dollar for every time he used the word "unacceptable" during a video call with reporters, I could have rounded up enough funds for some solid Friday pizza and wings.
Now the GM needs to do something – anything – to fix a team that is nothing short of disgraceful.
Taylor Hall told the media following the morning skate Thursday that he is open to returning to Buffalo next season.
That's the exact word I used with Ralph Krueger during his media call earlier Friday, and you can't argue it. Look at this roster with all these high draft picks. How is this team last in the NHL? How does it have fewer wins than Detroit and Ottawa?
Most of all, how is Krueger still employed?
It's significant that Adams simply said that Krueger is being evaluated like everyone and everything else in this organization. There was no vote of confidence such as the one Columbus GM Jarmo Kekkalainen gave John Tortorella earlier this week, no sound bite of "I'm not looking to make a coaching change" such as the one Vancouver GM Jim Benning gave Travis Green earlier in the day.
Krueger should have been fired after last weekend's double blankings at the hands of Philadelphia. But he wasn't. Adams should have spent Friday discussing a coaching change in the wake of Thursday's ugly 5-2 loss in which the Sabres were outshot 45-18. But he wasn't.
Adams gave Krueger some nice platitudes, but it was hardly convincing. It still feels as though the Sabres are cutting bait with Krueger either Monday, if Sunday's nationally televised game in Uniondale is a trainwreck, or on Wednesday's off day at home before Thursday's game here against Pittsburgh.
This team is 7-18-3 in its last 28 games under Krueger dating to last season. He seems to have been tuned out by underachieving, spoiled players. But we know how this works, as we learned with Dan Bylsma and Phil Housley. The inmates run the asylum and the coach takes the fall.
Who has improved under Krueger? Jake McCabe and Rasmus Ristolainen have, but maybe assistant coach Steve Smith, a three-time Stanley Cup champion, is as much a reason as the head coach.
That said, Smith has failed with Rasmus Dahlin. The No. 1 overall pick from three years ago who was supposed to lift this franchise from the abyss of Housley's first season has fallen apart.
In 21 games, Dahlin has one goal and an NHL-worst minus-21 rating. He's No. 797 out of 797. And no one else in the league is worse than minus-16.
Former New York Rangers goalie and current MSG Network analyst Steve Valiquette called the Sabres "dreadful" late Tuesday night.
You think the rant by MSG Rangers analyst Steve Valiquette was bad Tuesday night? That's nothing compared to what might happen come Sunday when the finale of the series on Long Island is aired nationwide on NBC.
Kenny Albert and Eddie Olczyk, two of NBC's big names, will be on the call. Anson Carter and Ryan Callahan are scheduled to be in the studio. If the Sabres pull yet another no-show, you can only imagine what might be said. Especially from Olczyk, who has been doing this job a long time and is one of the most respected voices in hockey.
Valiquette, a former NHL goalie, tore the Sabres to shreds after their 3-2 loss in Madison Square Garden.
"I think the Buffalo players should be wearing ski masks on the 15th and 30th of every month (the NHL's paydays), because there's no way you can have that star power and then not have any pushback," Valiquette said. "I mean, they look like they've quit on their season. ... I think they're very easy to play against. I think that's a dreadful hockey team. They should be embarrassed."
And all this, remember, was before Thursday's loss.
"Behind the scenes, I have to say we are status quo in what we are demanding on principles and style of play," Krueger said Friday. "But we are certainly looking for new avenues of motivational, psychological approaches and strategies that can bring us out of this negative funk right now."
Talk about word salad.
You simply can't do this for another 35 games. You either have to trade five guys or fire the coach. Or both. But you can't do nothing. Montreal and Calgary have made coaching changes in recent days, the Flames canning Geoff Ward late Thursday night after a 7-3 win over Ottawa brought them to 11-11-3.
The Sabres are at Defcon-1 with Krueger. We're just counting the days. We should already be at zero.
Adams insisted he had "absolutely full authority" to make such decisions, but I'm skeptical. Especially since Krueger will be owed around $6 million if he's cast aside in the next week or so.
For his part, the coach just keeps pushing forward.
"We communicate regularly, and everything that's happening here is clearly something he knows about and he's been he's been an excellent partner in that," Krueger said of Adams. "Nobody's happy with the results. I'll take all your comments eye to eye, face to face and accept them. All they do is motivate me to work on an improvement and a change of path. And that's what we're doing."
A few hours later, Adams didn't really articulate what those changes will be. But they darn well better be coming quick.
"Look, guys," Adams said with a level of exasperation. "I can keep saying it, I'm gonna keep saying it. It's just flat-out not good enough. I mean, I'm angry. And I would hope that all of you are. I would hope that all our fans are because that means you care. And that's a good place to start. But what's going on is unacceptable.