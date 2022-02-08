Mike Harrington: Kevyn Adams knows Sabres need full study of their injury woes

There are lots of questions about the organization's strength and conditioning program and, ultimately, about its medical staff. There are injuries big and small, players who take a long time to rehab and return or get reinjured.

It's not a good look. And it needs a hard look.

Adams admitted he has been thinking a lot about the Sabres' health issues, both this season and last. You can make the case that inexperienced, inferior teams often deal with injuries more. But the volume of what the Sabres have dealt with is definitely eye-opening.

Inside the Sabres: 10 questions for the season's second half Buffalo owns a 14-24-7 record, 20 points out of a playoff spot, ahead of its matchup Thursday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets in KeyBank Center.

"To me, you really have to take the emotion out of it," Adams told The Buffalo News after practice Tuesday. "You have to say, 'OK, what exactly is going on? Where have the injuries occurred? How have they occurred?' Are there answers to these questions that we could have said, 'It could be preventable if certain things were done.'? Those are the type of questions that I ask, and I've been thinking in my head."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

At this point, Adams – and by extension, owners Terry and Kim Pegula – have no choice but to demand an organizational summit on the issue.