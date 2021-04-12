Mike Harrington: Kevyn Adams gets underwhelming return in late-night Taylor Hall deal

The NHL trade deadline is 3 p.m. Monday. So what in the world was Kevyn Adams doing trading Taylor Hall to Boston for an underwhelming return in a deal reported shortly after midnight?
Adams traded Hall and retained half of Hall's $8 million cap hit and traded Curtis Lazar.
And didn't get a first-round draft pick in return. Seriously.
Coming from Boston is a second-round pick and 24-year-old winger Anders Bjork, with a resume highlighted by all of 16 goals and 39 points in 138 career NHL games.
That's the best Adams could do with hours remaining before the deadline? That feels like a panic move. Adams has known for at least seven weeks, since the Sabres' season collapsed shortly after the team returned from its Covid pause, that Hall was going to be gone as a rental at the deadline.
There was no way to pit one team against another and get somebody to give up a first-round pick? A scant few hours after Columbus got a first-rounder for Nick Foligno from Toronto? Tampa Bay, through two teams, gave up a first, a third and a fourth for Columbus defenseman David Savard on Saturday. And this is all Adams could do for Hall?
Maybe Adams will insist there wasn't any way to do better when he speaks to the media Monday afternoon. For every time the Sabres' GM probably tried to remind a potential trade partner, "former Hart Trophy winner," he probably heard back just as fast, "two goals and minus-21 this year."
Hall obviously isn't the same player as his 39-goal, 93-point Hart campaign in New Jersey three years ago. Injuries cut his numbers to 11 and 16 goals, respectively, the last two seasons. This year, his numbers declined even further thanks to a measly shooting percentage of 2.3%
Two goals on 88 shots! That's a heck of a regression. It's either going to turn around quickly on Boston's second line or it's going to continue and show his career is on a significant downward slide.
Those numbers are why Adams probably figured he had to cut bait now. Still, they don't explain what Adams was doing parting with Lazar, a more-than-serviceable center, to get a pedestrian player such as Bjork.
It's certainly not money. Bjork is signed for two more seasons with a cap hit of $1.6 million per season, while Lazar is signed only through next year at $800,000. Lazar is a center. Maybe Adams felt the emergence of Casey Mittelstadt made Lazar more expendable. And that by next season, Arttu Ruotsalainen can be playing down the middle, too.
Adams can say he now has 10 picks in the 2021 draft. Maybe the long-range play here is another trade Monday or in the summer. It could be putting picks together to get back in the first round for another selection in addition to the top-3 slot the Sabres are going to get.
Here's hoping this was just step one of a grander plan. Because taken on its own, this was a poor job on what figured to be the rookie GM's signature move at the deadline.
Adams needed to do better. His lack of experience raised eyebrows around the NHL when he was hired in June. Moves like this do nothing to quell the questions.
And here's one final thought: The Sabres still have six games left with the Bruins this season, starting Tuesday night in TD Garden. Six. It would be the ultimate indignity to watch Taylor Hall score more than two goals against them this season.