Mike Harrington: Jimmy Snuggerud is a much different player than his former Sabre father

Jimmy Snuggerud smiled when the question came Saturday after his workout at the NHL scouting combine. He's done the research on the NHL career of his father. He's paid close attention to the style of play, the way Dave Snuggerud was dependable up and down the wing so many nights in Memorial Auditorium. Even checked out some of the goals.

"But I think he only got a couple of fights so they're not really online," joked Snuggerud, whose father was one of the Sabres best defensive forwards and penalty killers over 215 games from 1989-1992. "It's cool to have a father that played in the National Hockey League. He's told me a lot of stories, but really just gives me a lot more tips. I don't know if he wants to get in depth on his stories."

The Sabres took Dave Snuggerud with a 1987 supplemental pick and he pushed onto the roster in 1989, playing all 80 games in each of his first two seasons.

If you're old enough, you remember those teams pretty vividly. They were fun to watch but not quite good enough to make a dent in the history books, getting eliminated in the first round both years by the Montreal Canadiens. The 1990 loss to the Habs prompted the blockbuster offseason trade of Phil Housley for Dale Hawerchuk.

Most of the goaltending was done by Clint Malarchuk and Daren Puppa. The defense was strong, led by Mike Ramsey, Doug Bodger, Uwe Krupp, Grant Ledyard. Hawerchuk was on a forward group that included Dave Andreychuk, Pierre Turgeon, Rick Vaive, Mike Foligno, a young Alexander Mogilny. Rob Ray was getting his career started, too.

(An aside: How did all that talent equate to first-round exits? Sure was a frustrating time in franchise history).

Dave Snuggered totaled 23 goals and 54 points over those two seasons before he was traded late the next year to San Jose for Wayne Presley. He was one of those players who had to work hard to hone every ounce of talent he had and got the respect of everyone around him for doing it. His son is cut from a different mold.

At 6-1½ and 188 pounds, Jimmy Snuggerud is developing into a pure goal scorer. His teammates on the U.S. National Development Team Program marvel at his shot and the numbers bear that out.

Snuggerud improved mightily from his Under-17 season (15 goals, 17 assists, 32 points in 45 games) to his Under-18 season that completed in the spring (24-39-63 in 59 games). He's a first-round pick in virtually any mock draft you find from roughly pick Nos. 15-25. The Sabres, remember, pick at No. 9 in the draft next month in Montreal but also at No. 16 with the choice acquired from Vegas for Jack Eichel.

"I feel like he's one of those guys who is underappreciated," said NTDP defenseman Charles Leddy. "He's a great guy off the ice. On the ice, he's very deceptive, very skilled. He's able to make a lot of plays that you don't know how he makes and he's got a helluva shot."

"He's a super slippery player," added NTDP captain Rutger McGroarty. "He's super skilled and you see his shot. He can put the puck in the back of the net. And just his overall commitment to the game, you see what he does on the ice but off the ice he really comes to work every day."

So what's up with the shot? Snuggerud can get it off quick and through traffic. He's one of those kids whose spent his days firing hundreds of pucks but doing it with a plan and the results show in games.

"It comes from practicing every day. I don't think a shot is something that just comes," he said. "From all the years of playing hockey, it's something I really doubt and tried to improve. The 'pull shot' is something I've really worked on a lot, kind of having that quick release and that pull, to move around a defender's stick or skates. And shooting through screens is also another thing I've tried to do a lot."

Snuggerud will be following his father and grandfather in going to the University of Minnesota next season. He's deciding between sports management and education.

"They let me decide where to go, but I thought it was something cool and I really liked the atmosphere at Minnesota," he said. "He's always let me know it's my decision in life where I want to go to college. Not having that pressure is something that I enjoyed. They left it up to me."

What it would be like for the Sabres to make the call at the draft? Snuggerud said they were one of the teams that asked to interview him and he noticed that owner Terry Pegula was one representative the team had in its KeyBank Center suite during its sessions.

"Going into it, I was going in like any other interview just kind of be honest," Snuggerud said. "But it was cool going into Buffalo knowing it was their home rink.

With the combine over, Snuggerud said it's back to work. It seems like every player at this combine feels like they need to improve their skating and Snuggerud is no different. He said he likes to pattern his game after Vancouver winger and Minnesota native Brock Boeser, who was taken at No. 23 in 2015. That's his neighborhood.

"I haven't pictured it that much. I'm kind of a live in the moment guy," Snuggerud said. "When I get there, I'll get there and then I'm obviously looking forward to it a lot. But I have a month going up to that and I need to improve my game in that time."

