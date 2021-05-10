Mike Harrington: Jack Eichel's bombshell turns up the heat on Sabres GM Kevyn Adams

A few minutes into his 24-minute chat, the captain dropped a bombshell with the word "disconnect." If he's traded in the next few months, it might become his Buffalo legacy as much as we recall "suffering" with Darcy Regier.

It appears the Sabres are picking a fight with their franchise player. A guy who scored 36 goals in last year's shortened season and tried to play through this year after a broken rib and a sore ankle and some sort of abdominal issue he said has been "unresolved" for over a year. Eichel has a herniated disc in his neck and both sides agree on that.

But the 24-year-old is taking a long-term view of things and that's where the disconnect is. He wants to play more hockey at a high level and he wants to live a comfortable life. Let's not forget that most of these guys are done in the NHL by 35 and they're almost all done by 40, just when most of us are really cranking up our careers.

Eichel wants to have surgery so he can feel better and I get it. People who have neck or back trouble say it's misery. The Sabres are telling him rest and rehab. Why are they doing that? We'll have to wait until Wednesday, when General Manager Kevyn Adams gives his end-of-season address.

