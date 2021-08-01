Mike Harrington: Jack Eichel's agents are doing him no favors

Both sides agree Eichel is injured and needs surgery. Fans keep wanting to say this is just a ruse to force a trade and it's not. The player is hurt. That's not at issue. The point of contention is the type of surgery to rectify the problem, whether it's a standard fusion surgery or an artificial disk replacement surgery.

Sabres captain Jack Eichel's agents say they thought team doctors approved surgery Eichel's agents released a statement to the media late Friday night stating that Eichel and his representatives were initially under the impression that Buffalo would approve the surgery Eichel wished to have on the herniated disk in his neck.

The Sabres haven't said anything since Thursday. I get it. That's when Adams said the team is in control of the process because it has a player under contract and that was quite a message to Team Eichel, too. For their part, the meandering statement of Fish and Donatelli indicated the Sabres initially approved of the disk replacement surgery, which seems far-fetched. Eichel himself, remember, talked of the "disconnect" between the team and his side back in May and it was already known the team was not in favor of the surgery, which has never been done on an NHL player.

Eichel's real problem should lie with the CBA and not his team. It's right there in black and white. The issue is Section 34.4 between the league and the players, which was amended last July as part of the overall extension of the CBA that goes through the 2025-26 season.