Mike Harrington: Jack Eichel should assume some risk and go have his surgery

The Sabres aren't going to trade Eichel until they can get the return they want. But it's going to be just about impossible to get that kind of multipronged package for an injured player.

How can you break the logjam? It's time for Ex-Captain Jack to take a bold step: Go have your surgery.

Yes, he'll get suspended by the Sabres. But that might happen anyway when the season starts and Eichel isn't available to play because he has rejected the club's medical advice. Yes, he'll lose his salary in that timeframe and he'll be paying for a procedure to fix an injury that came during a game and not from some off-ice mishap. But if he is so sure this is the procedure that will get him back on the ice, he should go do it.

The Sabres aren't going to terminate his contract. They're going to want major return for their asset. If he's healthy, plenty of teams would want to make a deal. The Sabres' demands, long believed to be at least four pieces and perhaps more, are just too much right now for an injured player. Eichel can take the step he needs to get cleared medically and then get a new address.

"What they're asking for is insane," a Western Conference source told me of the Sabres' trade demands earlier this week. "I get that they're trading Eichel, but what do they really expect if you don't know if he can play?"

