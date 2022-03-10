Mike Harrington: Jack Eichel is glad it's over after tough night on the ice, in the stands

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"This is about the loudest I've heard this place ever. Really," Eichel said. "It only took seven years and me leaving for them to get into the game. It was a nice tribute and there were plenty of people here that were supporting me and plenty of people here that were booing me. They must just be booing because they wish I was still here. I don't know.

"It is what it is. I'm not the first guy to deal with it. Just move on. It was a tough game. Give them credit. They played hard."

+4 How the 'Jack Eichel effect' continues at Roswell Park after his exit from the Sabres Eichel isn’t sure how fans will respond when he takes the ice against the Sabres in Buffalo on Thursday night. The nature of his exit didn’t sit well with some who thought he would revive the downtrodden club. But Eichel will have a sizable contingent of supporters from Roswell Park, including staff and former patients whom he met through his years in Buffalo.

That was a smug, petty comment from Eichel, a media misstep after his solid, wide-ranging 14 minutes with reporters here Wednesday. It should be noted, however, that he was complimentary of the fans multiple times during his postgame chat, even admitting he couldn't watch his tribute video that featured children from Best Buddies and Roswell Park because he didn't want to get emotional during a game.

The boos started hard during that, but, for the only time in the game, Eichel got lots of cheers, too, and many fans were standing and applauding when the video ended.

"That hits home with me," Eichel said of the shots of the children. "But I appreciate the tribute and it was nice that some people were here cheering."