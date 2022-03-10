Mike Harrington: Jack Eichel is glad it's over after tough night on the ice, in the stands

When Jack Eichel was traded to Vegas in November, he had to immediately be thinking Stanley Cup. In the madness of March, Eichel and the Golden Knights better have a completely different thought.
Together, Peyton Krebs, Alex Tuch, Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson and Victor Olofsson helped goalie Craig Anderson achieve career win 300 with a 3-1 victory over Eichel’s Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night.
They're no sure thing to even make the playoffs. The Sabres fans who crushed Eichel with boos Thursday night in KeyBank Center will be rooting for his new team to lose the rest of the way out of spite – but it could actually help the Buffalo rebuild, too.
The first postseason miss in Vegas franchise history would sure be one delicious bit of irony in the eyes of Buffalo fans, and don't forget about how that would impact the Sabres come summer at the NHL draft. The Sabres own Vegas' first-round pick, and the Golden Knights missing the playoffs could land the Buffalo pick in the Nos. 10-15 range, when you were reasonably thinking Nos. 25-32 the day the trade was made.
(It should be noted the pick is Top-10 protected, something you never thought would be relevant in November. The Sabres would have to wait until 2023 to make the pick if Vegas lands in the top 10).
The atmosphere in Thursday's return game was toxic from the second Eichel took the ice for warmup. Unfortunate, but not unexpected. He said no mas to the way ownership and multiple coaches and GMs were trying to build the team around him. The ugly discord around his neck surgery was no root cause. It was simply a last straw.
Still, fans in No. 9 jerseys – of both teams – and signs encircled the glass at the Vegas end for warmup. One sign was a lovely collage of photos from Eichel's Sabres days and simply wished him luck. Right next to it was another placard with a different message: "I'm not mad. Just disappointed."
Wonder how many of you who booed your lungs out Thursday wildly cheered for the tank through the 2014-15 season. A wee bit of hypocrisy.
The crowd jeered Eichel lustily every time he touched the puck, much as they did 15 years ago when Daniel Briere and Chris Drury skipped town. They cheered when Eichel was tossed from the faceoff circle, too. And they howled with glee when Alex Tuch, of all people, stole the puck from Eichel and scored the empty-net goal to wrap up Buffalo's 3-1 victory.
"It's not an easy game to play in, by any means. I'm not going to stand here and say it was," Eichel said. "It's frustrating. We wanted to get a win here and we didn't."
Eichel admitted that, regardless of how the result turned out, it was good to get this game over with. Now 0-2 on their road trip, the Golden Knights have to immediately move on to Pittsburgh for another toughie Friday night.
Then I asked if Eichel was surprised at the intensity of the game-long boos.
"This is about the loudest I've heard this place ever. Really," Eichel said. "It only took seven years and me leaving for them to get into the game. It was a nice tribute and there were plenty of people here that were supporting me and plenty of people here that were booing me. They must just be booing because they wish I was still here. I don't know.
"It is what it is. I'm not the first guy to deal with it. Just move on. It was a tough game. Give them credit. They played hard."
That was a smug, petty comment from Eichel, a media misstep after his solid, wide-ranging 14 minutes with reporters here Wednesday. It should be noted, however, that he was complimentary of the fans multiple times during his postgame chat, even admitting he couldn't watch his tribute video that featured children from Best Buddies and Roswell Park because he didn't want to get emotional during a game.
The boos started hard during that, but, for the only time in the game, Eichel got lots of cheers, too, and many fans were standing and applauding when the video ended.
"That hits home with me," Eichel said of the shots of the children. "But I appreciate the tribute and it was nice that some people were here cheering."
Eichel seemed unnerved in the first period. His entire team looked unprepared for the hostility as the Sabres controlled play and went ahead on a goal from Peyton Krebs, which had to leave general manager Kevyn Adams grinning from ear to ear about his trade acquisition.
Vegas was much better over the final 40 minutes, but still not good enough. The Golden Knights had one goal on 31 shots against Craig Anderson, after just one on 48 shots Tuesday against Philadelphia's Carter Hart. It's the sign of a team seriously gripping its sticks.
They're two points ahead of Edmonton for the final Pacific Division playoff spot and only one point ahead of Dallas, which holds the Western Conference's second wild-card. Old friend Robin Lehner was sent home Thursday for imaging on a lower-body injury suffered Tuesday. Backup Laurent Brossoit was fine here Thursday, but can't be expected to hold the fort long term.
"Usually, we've been in somewhat of a comfortable spot in previous years," center William Karlsson, an original from Vegas' 2018 Stanley Cup finalists, said earlier in the day. "But if we can get through this, I believe it's only going to make us stronger. We have to fight here."
Eichel had a strong game in the faceoff circle, winning 13 of 18 draws, but wasn't all that dangerous offensively. He had just two shots on goal and was only involved in one good scoring chance, a pass to Max Pacioretty that Anderson made the save on in the third period.
The Vegas power play is bafflingly bad, going 0 for 4 in this game with just two shots on goal. Guys are still trying to figure out roles. Here's some easy advice for Vegas: Your power play needs to run through Eichel.