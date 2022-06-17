Mike Harrington: It's Game 2 and that means the Lightning can count on Vasilevskiy to keep them afloat

DENVER – The next game after a loss is always a tough spot. But when you're talking about the Tampa Bay Lightning, it's been a virtual lock for three years now.

In large part because of the impenetrable wall of Andrei Vasilevskiy in goal, the Bolts won 17 straight games in the postseason following a loss until they dropped both Games 1 and 2 of the Eastern Conference final in New York. And how did they respond to that? By winning four straight to take the series.

Which brings us to Saturday night in Ball Arena. If the Lightning have designs on completing the NHL's first Stanley Cup three-peat since the New York Islanders of the 1980s, it will behoove them to beat the Colorado Avalanche in Game 2 of the Cup final.

Seriously now, if the Lightning don't win this one, is it really feasible to think they could beat the Avs four out of five times to win this series?

Playing from behind, of course, is a dicey proposition. After dropping Game 1 on Andre Burakovsky's overtime goal Wednesday night, the Lightning hope to join the 1991 Penguins, 2011 Bruins and 2018 Capitals as the only teams to win the Cup after losing the opening game of three series in their postseason.

Recent history in the final is interesting, however, as the Cup champs in 2018 (Washington), 2019 (St. Louis) and 2020 (Tampa Bay) all lost Game 1 and rallied to take the series.

One thing Tampa has hugely in its favor is Vasilevskiy. The numbers are astonishing.

In four Game 1s this season during the playoffs, Vasilevskiy is 1-3 with hugely bloated numbers of a 3.99 goals-against average and .884 save percentage. And that included a three-goal first period Wednesday where he looked shaky on the first two Colorado goals.

In Games 2-7? he's 11-3, 1.90/.939. This shouldn't be like PlayStation.

"It's a team game obviously but having him back there gives us a lot of confidence," Tampa Bay defenseman Victor Hedman said after practice Friday. "We believe in one another and 'Vasy's' mental strength is out of this world. ... The record is not a fluke but we can't rely on that either. We just have to go out and execute our game plan a little bit better than Game 1."

"Once he's got a feel for the other team, and it's usually only taken him a game, he's been outstanding," added coach Jon Cooper. "Vasy dials himself in. He had a (two-day) break. Now he’s got a feel for the way they play, the speed they play with, where they shoot from, all those things, and that’s what great goalies do. They can figure out teams. Just like coaches try and figure teams out, goalies do the exact same thing and I think that’s why you see an elite, elite goalie get better as the series goes on, because he educates himself just as much as coaches try and educate a team."

The Avalanche, of course, are educated to this trend as well. They have to keep doing what they did in Game 1, producing a punishing offensive attack to create a lot of shots. They had 38 on goal and 79 attempts in the opener.

"If (Vasilevskiy) is going to be better, we need more volume to him and we need more traffic to him," said Avs coach Jared Bednar. "We've got to be able to create the shots that we want, and that's where Tampa's been really good. They've gotten better – in the last game – and they've been getting stronger and stronger in every series that they've played, so we can expect that. It's not going to be a surprise to us."

This Tampa run has been different than the previous two in that the Lightning's postseason was nearly over soon after it started. They were in overtime in Game 6 of the first round against Toronto and one goal would have ended their season. There were some close calls but Tampa Bay prevailed on a Brayden Point overtime goal and then pulled out a 2-1 win in Game 7.

"You could have just said, 'OK, let's get some rest, we've had a long couple of years,' but that's just that's not the makeup of this team," captain Steven Stamkos said. "You realize the potential that that this group has and how special it is and you don't want to waste those opportunities. Some guys never even get a chance to play in the final. So we realize how special this group is, but we always talk about, 'Let's not waste this opportunity. Our group is too good to not give ourselves a chance to compete for the Stanley Cup.' And we've shown that. Especially this year, we've been down in a couple of situations and we've never panicked."

Forward Pat Maroon, on a personal quest for his fourth straight Cup after winning with St. Louis before coming to Tampa, noted the lack of panic as well.

"When we're in those do or die situations, the must-wins, we're very calm," Maroon said. "We have this sense of confidence in our group they can sense on the bench in the room, and that calmness that comes with it."

Having the best goalie in the world as the last line of defense has to add to that feeling.

