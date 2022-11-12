Mike Harrington: It's been a goofy week in Buffalo sports, and not just on the scoreboards

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Blame it all on the Skycam. Or maybe the Zamboni.

It was a mere 10 days ago that the Bills were 6-1, fresh off a nationally televised win over Green Bay. The Sabres were 7-3, basking in a nationally televised punking of Pittsburgh.

Oh, for the good old days. What a lousy week this has been in Buffalo sports.

Last Sunday, the Bills had a 14-3 lead on the New York Jets, and it was 14-10 in the third quarter when the CBS Skycam above MetLife Stadium snapped a cable and play had to be stopped because the camera was hanging too low over the field and became a hazard to both players and fans.

You know the rest of the story. The Bills lost, Josh Allen got hurt and even though it seems like he might answer the call Sunday against the Vikings, there's real questions where this season is going with all of this club's injuries on the defensive side of the ball.

Seriously now, whose bingo card had wins over the Titans, Ravens, Chiefs and Packers – and an 0-2 start in the AFC East?

Suddenly all the talk about homefield advantage being a lock is on the backburner with wonder if this club actually finishes ahead of the Dolphins and the Jets. The Jets? Weird year seeing the Jets and Brian Daboll-led Giants actually having a pulse and a playoff path.

Playoffs? The Sabres don't know what those are, of course, and you can't remotely think about them in November. But you were allowed to dream just a smidgen when the Sabres got through 10 games in second in the Atlantic Division and fifth in the NHL's overall standing.

Where are they after Saturday's 3-1 loss to Boston? Seventh in the Atlantic, 22nd overall and 7-3 has turned into 7-8. It has a been a quick slide that started last weekend with a tough loss at Carolina, highlighted by Jesperi Kotkaniemi's gloved punch to the schnozz of Rasmus Dahlin that knocked the primo blueliner out of the next night's loss in Tampa.

Tuesday's sleepy loss to Arizona – which also owns wins over Florida, Washington, Toronto and the New York Islanders – featured a delay to start the third period when one of the Zambonis stalled on the ice and had to be towed away. That was a new one on me.

Then came Thursday's loss at the hands of Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights, who hit the jackpot in the third period as the former Buffalo captain erupted for a hat trick and four points. Saturday's gut punch was a 1-1 game there for the taking through 52 minutes, and the Bruins grabbed it to improve to 13-2.

"Bitter taste in the mouth," Sabres coach Don Granato said. "We've got a group. They're not happy. It (ticks) them off, and that's a really good thing for us. We brought in competitive people ... for that reason. This stuff happens, they don't like it and they want to fix it. The silver lining is they know they can fix it. And they need to keep getting experience to make that know-how (into) knowledge."

That's 17 wins for the Bruins in the last 18 games against Buffalo. And the Sabres can't go anywhere in their division if one of their chief rivals keeps turning them into their personal pinatas.

"Right now, we're in a stretch where we're chasing the game a little bit," Sabres winger Victor Olofsson said. "We want that win so bad, but sometimes you gotta stay cool and just let the play develop. And I think we're just going to be a little bit more patient. Don't rush anything."

The Bills and Sabres aren't the only ones with issues of late. The University at Buffalo football team turned a 24-7 halftime lead at Central Michigan into a 31-27 loss, and suddenly that bowl bid isn't so certain. The UB basketball team got thumped at home Saturday by James Madison 97-62 in the visitors' first 30-plus-point win on the road since 1976. Canisius got drubbed in its home opener Monday against Youngstown State thanks mostly to a 33-3 run that closed the first half. At least Saturday's overtime thriller over St. Bonaventure easily patches that wound.

The Sabres, meanwhile, have Sunday off to ponder their fate. As the preseason theory went, Toronto, Tampa Bay and Florida were the class of the Atlantic, and Boston was going to struggle due to its injury troubles, age, the shocking dismissal of coach Bruce Cassidy and the hiring of former Dallas coach Jim Montgomery. Maybe the Bruins were the team to catch. Won't happen.

Right now, it's Montgomery and Cassidy who are your early Coach of the Year favorites.

"I think we're really good," Montgomery said prior to Saturday's game. "And I didn't know we were this good. D-corps is better, the forwards are better, the goalies are better. We have depth at every position."

The Bruins had 107 points last year and it looks presumptuous for them to have been written off.

"We have always believed for a long time we're a good team," Bruins winger Nick Foligno said. "People are quick to forget how many points we had last season with this roster. And we've only improved it. That was kind of nice to be counted out a little bit right and not have the respect. And I think it just gave us another thing to push towards."

"I don't know if we've made a statement," Montgomery added. "Little bit of a 'Belichick answer' here, but it means we're in first place. The reason why is because how hard they play for each other in that room."

In this week in Buffalo sports, the last thing we need is an opposing hockey coach quoting Bill Belichick.

But somehow, it seemed to fit how things have been going.