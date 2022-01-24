Mike Harrington: It was set up for the Bills, just like the 2006 Sabres. And then it wasn't

Sabres alternate captain Kyle Okposo said after practice Monday his voice was still hoarse from all the yelling he did during the Bills game.

"Down and then back up again and then down and it was hard to see the result because you just saw how good of a football game that was and how much the Bills mean to the city," Okposo said. "I was crushed. Those guys had some adversity throughout the season and I think that they were better for it. You hope it's one of those things where they're just learning lessons. They're gonna learn how to win and they're right there.

"I think that they've got a great core over there. They've got a great group and sometimes you have to go through the downs before you break through – and I think that 17 (Josh Allen) being over there is a pretty special player."

Coming up on 20 years later, the '06 Sabres still rue their missed chance. They won the Presidents' Trophy the next year, but felt like an underdog in the East final against Ottawa and haven't won a postseason series since. The real chance was the Carolina series. Lose to Edmonton in the Cup final? No way.