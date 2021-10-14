Mike Harrington: In stellar opener, the connection was back between Sabres and fans

Goalie Craig Anderson spent a lot of nights here with the Ottawa Senators. He knows what the place is like full. Truth be told, sometimes it can be pretty quiet. But the 40-year-old was thrilled to be in the midst of a raucous crowd for his first game with the Sabres.

"That was an exciting building to be a part of," said Anderson, a rock with 30 saves. "Obviously with it being half full, the energy that was still there was outstanding. The fans were into it. They were energetic. They were loud and proud tonight and that was awesome to be a part of it."

Coach Don Granato wanted the Sabres to attack the game and not tip-toe into the game. Did they ever. They piled up seven of the game's first eight shots on goal and never gave back their lead. They never stopped attacking. They went 3 for 6 on the power play and 4 for 4 on the penalty kill. On Tage Thompson's power-play goal in the third period, the puck was on a string and it looked like a Globetrotters-Washington Generals act.

Skating and hitting and effort really resonate in this town. Imagine that.

"That energized our players, there's no question," Granato said of the fans. "They felt they were playing for more than just the 20 guys on the bench so that was kind of cool."