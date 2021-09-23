Mike Harrington: In face of Eichel affair, Sabres GM Kevyn Adams knows it's tough to earn trust

Adams will continue to hold a hard line on this one, it seems. There's no real pressure to trade Eichel now. This situation could go on for months. Eichel's no-movement clause doesn't kick in until after next season is over, as in when the playoffs are done. Remember what those are?

"I would probably suggest that everyone in this room and across the hockey world believes that a healthy Jack Eichel is a franchise player," Adams said. "And these type of situations don't come up very often where players are moved. So I know there's been a lot of things speculated on this. We believe there's value on Jack Eichel and we will do what we need to do as an organization to to get do the best we can moving forward."

Adams and coach Don Granato come off as good people, certainly much higher character than this organization has had in the past in various roles. But we just don't know. And the GM playing poker with the franchise player is a tough look.