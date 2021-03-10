Mike Harrington: If he's not firing the coach, what should Kevyn Adams do now?

Firing a coach wasn't remotely on ownership's radar coming into this season. But by going 2-10-1 since coming back from their Covid-19 pause and showing all kinds of quit while doing it, Krueger's team is making his second chance at being an NHL coach look like it should last about as long as Ted Nolan's did.

Virtually no one picked the Sabres to be a playoff team. But virtually no one picked them to be so feeble either. The expectation in this corner was a lot of tossup games like Tuesday's shootout loss in Philly. Just hasn't been enough of them.

You wonder what the threshold for Pegula pain is here. What happens if the Sabres' winless streak hits 10 games? Or 12 games? Or 14 or 16 games? So, if he won't fire the coach – or isn't being allowed to do it – what should Adams do?

1. Get trading

The trade deadline isn't until April 12, and the word is that Adams is doing a lot of talking. Get something done now. Shake up the locker room. If you aren't firing the coach, you can't possibly run out the same roster every night. Taylor Hall, Eric Staal and Brandon Montour are the club's three most prominent unrestricted free agents. Fellow UFAs Tobias Rieder and Riley Sheahan might have interest to teams as cheap additions.