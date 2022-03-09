Mike Harrington: How will Sabres react to all the eyes on them the next two games?

How will the Sabres do at defending Eichel for the first time? Can't give him time and space. We know what he does with it.

Cozens has a more personal stake in this one, too. He will spend at least some time matching up against Eichel. When Cozens joined the club from the World Juniors last year, his locker was strategically positioned with Eichel on one side and Eric Staal on the other.

"I was very grateful to sit next to him last year. He was great to me, a great guy, great teammate," Cozens said of Eichel. "I got to learn a lot from him. He's one of the best players in the league. So to be able to sit next to him and see what he does on a daily basis and learn from him, he was great in helping me with his advice."

Eichel's 14-minute meeting with the media here Wednesday was a good show. He handled questions, both soft and hard, very well. But let's not forget he first asked out after the 2019-20 season, not in May, and the ESPN interview went off the rails some when he crabbed the Sabres took away his captaincy. There was no reason for him to keep it. He had asked out, was being traded and was hurt anyway. ESPN let him slide on the point.

