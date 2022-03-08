Mike Harrington: Here's hoping Sabres fans don't boo former Captain Jack

It obviously didn't end well here for Eichel, and it's well-known around the building that the Pegulas, and especially Terry, were furious with Eichel over the last year for the kerfuffle over his neck surgery.

After all, the Pegulas had sold the organizational soul to get him by tanking (albeit with the intention of nabbing Connor McDavid). But once Eichel got here, they were all in for him, too. Often to a fault.

Eichel was given too much pull far too soon in his career to influence the firing of coach Dan Bylsma, was handed an $80 million contract at age 20 and the captaincy at 21. Fans clearly feel they didn't get enough payback, and the owners probably do, too.

There were pros and cons to the latter two decisions, but ownership took the plunge and understandably felt betrayed when their star began to look for the exit in 2020. Of course, Eichel had his own feelings about the disastrous team-building attempts of the Pegulas and former GMs Tim Murray and Jason Botterill during his time here as well.

Eichel crabbed the team needed more veteran depth when the 2020 season was canceled and was told they would move to win again quickly. That led to the acquisitions of Taylor Hall and Eric Staal. Good tries. Didn't work.