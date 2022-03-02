Mike Harrington: Good to finally get across the border -- and see Sabres' strong effort

"If we back off teams, whatever we think is going to be bad is going to get way worse," coach Don Granato said after the beatdown. "Tonight is a perfect example. We have to play that way. We have to play that aggressive. It's the best way to develop to get better and learn. When you back off, you don't learn anything and you lose your confidence pretty fast."

In midst of woeful season at the gate, Sabres have no choice but to look ahead The Sabres are averaging just 8,657 tickets sold per game in the 19,070-seat arena for their 26 home games thus far, and in-house crowds have been far fewer than that some games.

There were heroes all around in this one. Eleven players had points. Craig Anderson made 29 saves and was simply in control in the crease. He's at 298 career wins and you can tell the entire dressing room is pulling hard for him to get to 300. Mark Pysyk blocked six shots. Jacob Bryson was an interesting story, playing 20:24 alongside Rasmus Dahlin, scoring the game's first goal, and finishing plus-2.

With a 3-1 lead through 40 minutes thanks to Thompson's goal at 18:31 of the second period, the Sabres didn't fall apart. That ungodly stat of an NHL-high nine losses when leading after two periods didn't mean a thing. For once.

"We've been there before. We know how it feels," Bryson said. "Tonight was an all-around good game. We learned how to play with a lead there. Hopefully in the future, we can do the same thing and win a lot more games when we're up by a goal or two."