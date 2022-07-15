Mike Harrington: For Sabres draftee Jake Richard, it's a long way from Florida youth leagues to an NHL development camp

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

You quickly learn the stories of the big names at Sabres development camp. But every year, there's always a lower-round draft pick with quite a tale as well.

Meet Jake Richard, a 6-foot-1, 171-pound right winger who was taken last week in the sixth round at No. 170 overall from the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League. You want some raw perspective of the odds he faces? Since 2011, the Sabres have had a skater who was their former sixth-round pick play exactly one game for them, that coming in 2016 by Western New York native and current Amerk Sean Malone.

Richard's back story? He's from Jacksonville, Fla., and there's not exactly a lot of rinks in that part of the Sunshine State. And he's still just 17 years old, not turning 18 until Aug. 15.

He had 18 goals and 29 assists last year in 56 games as a USHL rookie and wasn't banking on getting drafted. He was sitting at home in Florida with a couple of buddies watching the draft on television, when his named popped on the screen.

Now he's been in LECOM Harborcenter this week skating on the Blue team and it's loaded. The roster includes Owen Power, Ryan Johnson, Peyton Krebs, Jack Quinn and 2022 first-rounder Noah Ostlund as well as goalies Devon Levi and Erik Portillo.

"Saw my name up there on the screen. And it was just a dream come true," Richard said Friday of the draft. "It's just a really fun experience, all these great players. They're all super nice guys. Great leaders out here. Just an amazing experience to be a part of, hard to believe that I'm skating with guys of that caliber, but it's, honestly, just great experience. ... It's just crazy to see all these guys that have played in the NHL and I'm on the same ice as them."

Richard started skating at 2 and had a hockey stick in his hands not much later than that. His father, Gilles, was general manager of the Jacksonville Barracudas of the Southern Professional Hockey League and was director of the Jacksonville Ice and Sportsplex -- the city's lone rink -- for eight years while he was growing up.

Richard played three years for the Florida Alliance travel team and his 2020-21 season was flat-out ridiculous as he had 45 goals and a league-high 74 points in 32 games -- and no one else in the league had more than 32 points. But the USHL was obviously a different level of hockey. He had just seven points in the first 21 games last season before exploding for 41 points over the final 35 games.

"It was definitely a big adjustment," he said. "It's much different hockey, it obviously took me some time getting used to it, but once I got settled, it was a lot of fun."

Going other places to play wasn't new to him. You've got to get used to travel when you're in a city like Jacksonville.

"It was a crazy amount of travel," he said. "My first time making the Florida Alliance they were based out of Fort Myers and I was living in Jacksonville. So it was a six-hour drive every weekend one way just to get to practice, and then not including flying halfway across the country once or twice a month. So miles definitely wracked up."

Richard said he often flew to youth tournaments in places like Detroit, Boston and Toronto and that he had been to a couple of USA Hockey national camps at the Northtown Center of Amherst.

Richard has chosen college hockey at Connecticut over playing for Oshawa in the Ontario Hockey League. He said he clicked clicked with the coaching staff at UConn and the school fit his goal of playing in Hockey East. In addition, the Huskies are opening a new on-campus rink in Storrs he'll be playing in when he joins them in the fall of 2023.

"I'm very close with the UConn staff, they are very excited about him," Sabres director of amateur scouting Jerry Forton said at the draft in Montreal. "I think there was even an indication that they'd be willing to bring him in this year but they don't really want to do that, because he's in a good development spot in Michigan.

"I love the idea of going back and dominating the USHL even more next year. But that's how highly they think of him. They think he could be playing in a top-9 role in Hockey East next year, which is really mind boggling to think of where the kid came from just a year ago."

Richard's shot is his biggest strength, honed with hours with his father both on dryland and on the ice. And he's like every 17-year-old: He's got to hone his skating and he said he's working with a skating coach four times a week.

Hockey in Florida has obviously grown the last 20 years with the Tampa Bay Lightning's three Stanley Cups and five trips to the Cup final, but Richard said he grew up as a Pittsburgh Penguins/Sidney Crosby fan largely because a close friend was a fan of the Pens.

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers fan got to go to Highmark Stadium with the rest of the prospects as they got a tour and tossed football around on the Bills' turf. Sabres prospects have a full slate of off-ice activities each day as part of camp as well.

"It was awesome. It was great experience. They have a fantastic setup there," Richard said of the Bills' home. "It was just great to see all the stuff that they have. This is all just a great learning experience. They give you all these resources. I'm trying just trying to soak up as much information as possible. They give you everything possible that you could need to become a good hockey player."

So when Richard picks up his phone or fires up his laptop in Muskegon this season, his first instinct won't be to check Penguins scores or highlights anymore.

"I'm definitely going to be following the Sabres a lot more closely after the draft," he said. "It will be cool to see all these guys I'm skating with out there play in the NHL."