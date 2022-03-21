Mike Harrington: For once, Sabres focused on winning games now. And in Rochester too

I remember the trade deadline in 2017 when an ashen-faced Tim Murray, wearing an unforgettable Gore-Tex-looking Nike vest, walked to the podium in the Buffalo Sabres' media room after the 3 p.m. deadline had passed and said in jittery-for-a-GM fashion, "I couldn't make a trade."
There was no such feeling from Kevyn Adams on Monday as the 2022 deadline passed with nothing but mostly crickets from the Sabres. Adams was smiling. He was upbeat. He talked about what the next 19 games mean for his club and what the upcoming weeks will mean for the Rochester Amerks.
Adams said he didn’t want to break up this group. Culture important with guys like Pysyk and Anderson. Really wants to keep pushing these next 19 games. #Sabres pic.twitter.com/lISjBi6ICQ— Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) March 21, 2022
It's about time this franchise has one eye on the now. The Sabres aren't going to the playoffs this year, but March and April can serve as turning points for this organization. They can win some games, let Owen Power make his NHL debut and perhaps sign Devon Levi and get him on the ice as well here and in Rochester.
The future is bright, and it's the No. 1 priority. But a lot of the future is already in Blue and Gold, and things are getting better by the day. Unlike Deadline Day in 2017, when they were going off the rails and the duo of Murray and Dan Bylsma were just over a month away from getting the gate.
So Craig Anderson stays. So do Mark Pysyk, Vinnie Hinostroza and Cody Eakin. Anyone want to argue their value to this club?
Eakin is overpaid (thank you, Ralph Krueger) but all he has done of late is troll Jack Eichel in a faceoff circle to the delight of fans on social media and help win this team back-to-back overtime games by going 3 for 3 in faceoffs in the extra sessions. And he conjured up one of the great team bonding ideas in recent franchise history with the Flint Tropics jersey entrance at the Heritage Classic. Scoff if you will, but those things matter.
Now that he's back and healthy, pretty easy to say Anderson would have been an extra 10-15 points this season had he not been injured in November and missed nearly three months. Ask any player on this team about the impact of Pysyk in the dressing room too. He keeps it light. Nobody was saying that about Eichel or Sam Reinhart.
Why would you trade guys like this for sixth-round picks? Isn't it a better idea to try to keep winning and sell some tickets? If you haven't checked out the Sabres this year but are intrigued enough to think about it, wouldn't this week's visits by the Penguins and Capitals be a good time?
Adams is loving the dynamic he's seeing. As he should. That disaster Thursday night in Edmonton would have turned into a losing streak earlier in the year. Instead, it was followed up by back-to-back victories in Calgary and Vancouver.
"Maturity is one word I'd use for it to look inside ... the locker room and say, 'Okay, that wasn't good enough in Edmonton. Why wasn't it good enough?' " Adams said. 'Well, the answer is within the room. And now let's figure out'. And that's a huge step for us to go into two tough buildings and very good teams and to answer the way our group did.
"So that goes back to my point of when you're developing as a team and when you're developing young players, those experiences can exponentially jump you forward."
Dahlin scored the game-winning overtime goal that sent the Sabres to a 3-2 overtime win Sunday night in Rogers Arena.
The Sabres are 6-3 in March, doubling their victory total of the month for the last three years – when they were an atrocious and NHL-worst 3-28-4.
A couple of us ran into coach Don Granato in the arena Monday morning heading to his office. It was a casual not-for-publication hockey chat, the kind you used to have all the time with players and coaches until Covid stunted interactions for two years.
Granato was off the plane from Vancouver and exhausted while working on little sleep, but for those 10 minutes he didn't stop smiling. He didn't stop talking up his team and how they push each other, how they're growing up every day before our eyes.
You see it watching these games, and the stats bear it out too. All those late leads blown earlier in the year that became a chief talking point? Look at how this club is finding its way now.
"A lot can happen in a year," Granato mused after practice Wednesday in HarborCenter. "What a complete shift of personnel. And I just think how far along so many guys have come. But really, the predominant feel is ahead. ... Looking ahead is so exciting. And the excitement ahead is how much better these guys can still get."
In their last six games tied or leading through two periods, the Sabres are 6-0. In the last 10 in such spots, they're 8-2. Amazing how important some key saves can be to help bring confidence and bravado to every aspect of this team's play.
The Sabres are learning how to win. There's no panic like we saw so often early in the year. Rasmus Dahlin is an all-star who is playing like he can become the superstar envisioned when he was made the No. 1 overall pick four years ago.
He was so spectacular Sunday in Vancouver that you could almost feel his overtime goal coming.
"I'm watching the game last night, and I got excited just with what we're seeing in his development in where his game is," Adams said. "I'm also thinking, he's 21 years old."
Organizationally, it's critical the Amerks qualify for the playoffs this season so players like Jack Quinn, J.J. Peterka, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen get to experience a postseason. And the Sabres announced the paper move that will also allow Peyton Krebs, Mattias Samuelsson and Casey Fitzgerald to rejoin their AHL club for the playoffs as well.
The AHL postseason is quite a mish-mosh this year, with different numbers of teams qualifying from each divisions. In Rochester's North Division, the top five in points percentage make it, with the top three getting a first-round bye.
Laval and Toronto have played several fewer games than the others due to Covid, so things remain wide open. Utica is far in front and will be No. 1. The Amerks are currently fourth but within range of getting to second. The organizational plan needs them to get playoff seasoning.
"It's just something driving to the rink and it's warm out," Adams said, referring to spring playoff games. "And there's no better feeling as a player, so I hope our guys can experience that."
Rochester this year. Buffalo soon after. That's the hope. You have to like what you're seeing with the Sabres. More please.