Mike Harrington: For once, Sabres focused on winning games now. And in Rochester too

The future is bright, and it's the No. 1 priority. But a lot of the future is already in Blue and Gold, and things are getting better by the day. Unlike Deadline Day in 2017, when they were going off the rails and the duo of Murray and Dan Bylsma were just over a month away from getting the gate.

So Craig Anderson stays. So do Mark Pysyk, Vinnie Hinostroza and Cody Eakin. Anyone want to argue their value to this club?

Eakin is overpaid (thank you, Ralph Krueger) but all he has done of late is troll Jack Eichel in a faceoff circle to the delight of fans on social media and help win this team back-to-back overtime games by going 3 for 3 in faceoffs in the extra sessions. And he conjured up one of the great team bonding ideas in recent franchise history with the Flint Tropics jersey entrance at the Heritage Classic. Scoff if you will, but those things matter.

Now that he's back and healthy, pretty easy to say Anderson would have been an extra 10-15 points this season had he not been injured in November and missed nearly three months. Ask any player on this team about the impact of Pysyk in the dressing room too. He keeps it light. Nobody was saying that about Eichel or Sam Reinhart.