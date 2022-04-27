Mike Harrington: For broadcast sidekick Rob Ray, Rick Jeanneret's last call caps wild ride in second career

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Beloved Buffalo Sabres enforcer Rob Ray played a long career here for the likes of John Muckler, Ted Nolan and Lindy Ruff. He wrapped up his career in Ottawa under Jacques Martin. Then he entered a new life in broadcasting. And who essentially became his coach?

Rick Jeanneret.

Ray was a broadcasting neophyte who had to refine a relationship with Jeanneret that had already lasted 15 years. At first, it wasn't easy. But now, they are one of the longest-running duos in local sports broadcasting history.

It all comes to an end Friday night, when Jeanneret does the play-by-play for his final game as the Sabres host Chicago in KeyBank Center. He'll be in his booth high atop the 300 level. Ray will be on the ice between the benches. It's where the two of them have been most nights for more than a decade.

"He was extremely helpful, always talking and always giving you pointers and holding your hand through it," a laughing Ray recalled this week. "But you were always still nervous because if you said the wrong thing, he wouldn't hesitate to say, 'Hey' and let you know about it a little bit. That was good for me. You knew your limitations and you learned quick.

"He's really the last of the shut-up-and-let-me-talk guys while the play is going on. His thinking is that's the play-by-play guy's job and when the whistle goes, then it's your time – and then shut up again when the puck is ready to be dropped again."

Ray started in 2005, mostly in a studio role with Kevin Sylvester and Mike Robitaille. He transitioned to a between-the benches role while Jim Lorentz and Harry Neale were in the analyst's role with Jeanneret. When Neale retired in 2012, Ray became the No. 2 man.

Ray said he leaned heavily on feedback from Jeanneret and longtime producer Joe Pinter, especially in his early years.

"The big thing I learned is you don't have to fill every second," he said. "When things are going on, just let the the atmosphere of the building speak for itself and the people get a better feel for it that way. And the thing you have to understand about RJ is this man loves the people."

Ray said Jeanneret's final season has been a frenetic stream of fans and visiting broadcasters asking if they're at one of the games Jeanneret is calling.

"I'm just happy for him because he's able to go out the way he wanted to," said Ray, 53. "I really didn't know if that was going to happen before. But I knew that was something that he really wanted to do, so I'm very happy for him."

Indeed, rumors have been rife the last couple years about the Sabres prodding Jeanneret with an exit strategy and maybe even forcing him out. Imagine how poorly that would have played with fans. Jeanneret didn't want to go out on last year's fan-less season. And working this season marked the 50th anniversary of his debut in the booth in October 1971, so that was another neat milestone to reach.

"I really don't think it's any different than a player," Ray said. "You want to go out when it's your time. And I think it's been nice that he's been able to do that. It's been great. This whole season. And I think he deserves everything he's gotten.

"For the last umpteen years, it's pretty amazing when probably the most popular guy is your broadcaster, the most well-respected and notable person. There hasn't been a lot of success on the ice, but he's been the constant. He's just a guy that's over and above any time I've been with him, just wants to try to make things right. People appreciate that."

What's the final broadcast going to be like? Ray doesn't really know.

"I've talked to Pinter about this and how we want to handle it, more in the light of how he wants to take it at the end and sign himself off," Ray said. "I said, 'I'm going to let him go the whole game. Let him do whatever he wants to do, or what he feels he has to do or say.' It's his game. At that point, nobody cares what I've got to say, right?"

Ray said he's had lots of memories coming back to him and many crazy ideas over the years have been Jeanneret's. It was RJ who suggested they call the game between the benches in 2013 when the press box elevator broke down, and Jeanneret did it with a specially fashioned helmet that said "RJ" on the front to keep himself protected.

By this point in the final season, the cracks have been flying every night. Jeanneret's eyesight has been a target, and so has his love of food.

There was a game against San Jose earlier this year where Jeanneret hesitated at the start of the third period and told Ray at a faceoff, "I was really busy doing other stuff."

Quipped Ray: "They got hot dogs up there again?"

During a timeout against Washington last month, Ray said to Jeanneret of Capitals coach Peter Laviolette: "He doesn't have much patience. He's kind of crusty like you."

"Oh, we have fun, you betcha," Jeanneret said earlier this season. "I get on him and he gives it right back and vice versa."

Ray said he loved the way fans celebrated Jeanneret on RJ Night, and that it was important that the players understood what a key part of the organization he was, as well. Ray brought down the house with one of the night's most memorable lines when he said that Jeanneret deserved to have his name in the rafters as much as any player who had ever worn the uniform.

"A lot of times, it's kind of looked at, 'Oh, your broadcast side, and then there's the team. And for a long time, there's been that separation," Ray said. "No. We're one company. I think for a long time, a lot of guys didn't understand that, because it was never kind of brought to their attention. After this, it's good for those young guys to be able to see that they're the product, but there's a lot more to it than just them."

What will Ray remember most about this season?

"Just the reaction of the people. That really, truly makes it," he said. "On his night, it was so cool. And I know he loved it. It means a lot to him."

