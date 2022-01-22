Mike Harrington: Flyers are new for Rasmus Ristolainen but it has to feel the same

Ristolainen knew a trade was the likely outcome and probably best for both parties.

"I think it was time for me to see something new," he said. "First there was a little bit sadness, but then obviously, I think it was good for me to go somewhere else. I liked being in Buffalo. I liked living here. I liked the fans. They were great. So obviously some good memories. But you know, I'm here to play hockey and the hockey part, it was tough.

"We weren't even close to making playoffs so I think it was time for a change. That core was here for a while and things didn't work out. So you gotta make some changes. We were the people who got traded, and it's part of the business."

Think of the names. Eichel. Reinhart. Ristolainen. McCabe. Ullmark. All gone in a four-month span.

There's a new core now. You saw Saturday how important Peyton Krebs will be, saw Thursday how key Jack Quinn is. There are more names here, in Rochester, in college hockey and in Europe. In another year or two, you won't even recognize this team.

The new core will have the chance to get the Sabres into the postseason. Ristolainen's group tried hard but couldn't get there.

"When I was 18 I came to Buffalo I think it was a perfect place for me," he said. "I didn't speak too good English. Before, I lived with my parents. I was mentally a little kid. And now I believe I'm a grown man. And it's been nice to see a little bigger city."

