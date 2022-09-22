Mike Harrington: Extension in hand, Kevyn Adams has trust to build long run as Sabres GM

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

On the day when Terry Pegula fired Jason Botterill roughly 27 months ago, the Buffalo Sabres' owner made a stark admission when he glumly said the communication had broken down and he was no longer being listened to by his general manager.

So it was no coincidence on Wednesday, when Pegula gave handpicked choice Kevyn Adams a well-deserved contract extension, that the owner's news release praised Adams for his "communication skills and dedication to the entire organization."

Adams and coach Don Granato talk all the time about culture and having people who want to be with the Sabres. They're not talking about just players.

"It's an honor to have this job," Adams said Thursday morning as the Sabres opened camp in KeyBank Center. "It's such a responsibility to our players, our coaching staff, our whole organization, our community and the Sabres fans to get this right."

Adams, of course, knows what this means. When you grow up in Clarence and sit in the oranges at the Aud like he did, you learn fast. As the playoff drought hit 11 years, last season's fine finish has folks in these parts ready to jump back in after they almost completely tuned out at the start of last season. Adams has been undaunted in rebuilding this team and helping to marry all the parts that go with it.

There have been only nine GMs in the franchise's history, and Adams will certainly be the longest tenured one since Darcy Regier's 16-year reign ended early in the 2013-14 season. Tim Murray and Jason Botterill lasted just a tick over three years apiece before they were sent packing, and Adams' draft-and-develop philosophy has him on a path to last for the long haul.

"You have to learn from the past, but you can't live in the past," Adams said. "So I certainly look at things that have happened before and why decisions were made and try to understand it. But I'm more focused on learning from it, and then seeing how can we help this group."

Veteran forward Kyle Okposo, who seems to be the top choice to be named captain of this club in the next couple of weeks, said he is thrilled to finally have stability playing for his third GM and fourth coach during his seven years in Buffalo.

"Kevyn's done a heck of a job providing that for us. And Donnie," Okposo said. "When Kevyn took over, I went in and we had a really good initial conversation, but it didn't go a whole lot further than that for a while. I'm not going to reach out just to reach out. It has to be a natural thing and it seemed to do that. We share a lot of the same values as people and when you do that, it's easy to cultivate a positive relationship."

Granato said his relationship with Adams has grown in multiple ways and that he's impressed with the speed information can be translated between the coach and GM. Too often, that becomes a roadblock in the team dynamic.

"You go into coaching and you go into management, one thing you miss is being part of a team and teammates," Granato said. "You just miss it. It's just not there. And I would liken the growth (of his relationship to Adams) to being teammates. I get that feeling. He's someone that I can go to and vent and I have."

Murray would grab a cup of coffee and hang around the locker room when the team was on the road waiting for players to come talk to him. It never seemed like many took him up on the offer. There was always a certain tension surrounding Botterill, too, and he was never able to solve the puzzle that was the fractured locker room chemistry.

Adams has an ease about him that translates through all areas of the franchise. He has the background in those things, too, as a Stanley Cup-winning player who first served as a development coach and then an assistant coach here under Lindy Ruff. He then transitioned to earn the Pegulas' trust as the leader of the Academy of Hockey in LECOM Harborcenter, director of the facility itself and finally as the Sabres' senior vice president of business administration.

"One of the things that that I did Day One on the job (as GM) was try to take down any walls that there were within the hockey department towards the other parts of the organization," Adams said. "We will not get to where we need to be without the marketing department and community relations and finance and operation and ticketing. ... No one in this organization should feel that they're more valuable than anyone else."

The Pegulas will never feel shut out with Adams in charge. Quite to the contrary, they trust him far more than any of their previous GMs and Adams returns the favor, especially with team president Kim Pegula's unexplained medical absence ongoing. Adams sent the message out that any of the Pegula children can go behind the curtain, and 20-something Matthew Pegula has taken Adams up on the offer, even greeting draftees on the stage and posing for official pictures with them in Montreal in July while his parents did not attend the draft.

When the team released a video about free agency day on Wednesday, it revealed that Matthew Pegula was in the room with Adams, assistant GM Jason Karmanos and analytics guru Sam Ventura while discussions about players like new goalie Eric Comrie were taking place.

"Communication to ownership is every day. I'm talking every day," Adams said. "I just think it's important to have transparency within our organization and within their family to know that they own a team, and they should be excited to be here with us. I've told this to Terry and Kim and the business side as well, that I'm always going to help in any way I can. If they need me, I'm here for them."