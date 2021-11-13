Mike Harrington: Even with small crowd, it was good old-fashioned Sabres-Leafs chaos

It seemed like a crazy game to coach in, just like Granato had said during his pregame chat.

"This game had a lot of surges. Credit to both teams in that regard," Granato noted afterward. "It was tough for each team to kind of break the surge and the pressure, but once it turned, it was a surge the other way. I would imagine it was an exciting game to watch for either fan base because of that. But I don't know it was that exciting to coach. The guys played hard and I don't want to discredit that."

You have to like the Sabres' battle level in this one. The building was alive when Skinner and Rasmus Dahlin scored in a 59-second span of the third period to get Buffalo even at 4-4 after Tavares' power play goal with 10:38 left gave the visitors a 4-2 lead that looked it might be game-over time.

But it wasn't.

"We have guys that play with a chip on their shoulder and want to prove something," said Tage Thompson, strong again with a goal and an assist. "It's infectious and fun to be a part of."

Too bad more people didn't see this one in the house. The announced crowd of 7,992 was easily the smallest Sabres-Leafs crowd anyone has ever seen.