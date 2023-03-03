Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Sabres obviously don't let you inside the phone calls they make when talking trades, but they've been more than upfront on philosophy.

They don't want NHL newbies. They want guys in the range of roughly 23-26 years old, with term on their deals. And previous relationships are always a plus. General Manager Kevyn Adams says it over and over they're consistent about it. Alex Tuch fit in to that mold. So did Tyson Jost (albeit he came in a waiver claim as opposed to a trade).

And now, so does Jordan Greenway.

Nice move by Adams. A 6-foot-6 guy who can help the defensive yield, kill penalties and not take guff from opponents looking to pick on the Sabres' young stars.

Greenway played on the legendary 2014-15 US National Team Development Program coached by Don Granato. What a roster. It included Auston Matthews, Matthew Tkachuk, Charlie McAvoy, Troy Terry, Clayton Keller, Jake Oettinger, former Sabres defenseman Casey Fitzgerald and a lanky, 16-year-old Arizonan named Tage Thompson.

The relationships matter. Adams revealed Granato stumped for Greenway, a player whose career is stuck a little in neutral right now and could use some juice.

"We're evolving as a team. We're growing," Adams said Friday. "I love to think about 2½ years ago and where we were and the blueprint that we kind of started to really have to think about if we were going to turn this franchise, and there's been a lot of really positive steps. And I think our team has taken a huge step right now. But you can't fast forward to go to certain places. We have to do things intelligently. Really, really assess what the right or wrong types of decisions are."

"Not wanting to fast forward" is one of Adams' go-to catch phrases and it makes sense. The Sabres' process from perennial loser to playoff team has to be a systemic one but Adams has had no choice this year but to adjust on the fly. The standings have forced him to. The Sabres are playoff contenders, probably a full year before the plan was intended for them to get here.

Adams didn't want to short-cut the process but there's a lot of constituencies to make happy here. The players and coaches look to the GM for help. Owner Terry Pegula and new team COO John Roth suddenly see a chance for extra revenue from playoff ticketing and merchandising that probably wasn't on the owner's docket last fall.

And there's the fans, whose thirst for playoff hockey dates to 2011 and would love the chance to host those two games against Boston, Carolina or New Jersey, even if they turned out to be the only ones downtown this year.

Adams revealed he spoke to the team Friday morning in the wake of the bashing it took Thursday night in Boston. The Sabres enter Saturday's matinee with Tampa Bay four points out of the last playoff spot, still with four games in hand on the New York Islanders. But they face a meatgrinder of a schedule this month, too.

"The big message that I wanted them to hear was our biggest growth in my opinion over the next six, 12, 18, 24 months is going to come internally," Adams said. "It's our own players developing and even taking bigger steps. We're gonna work to round and add to the roster and do what we can do, but I am so excited for these guys to have this opportunity to feel what coming to the rink in March and playing these really important games is and learning."

Adams reminded his players good teams learn to stow a bad game away and move to the next one. You can sense the schedule causing some dread among the fan base and you wonder how much of that creeps into the room. These guys can look on their phones and see Tampa Bay, Edmonton, New York Islanders, Dallas, New York Rangers, Toronto all coming up in the 10 days.

"That's part of maturing and that happens when you get into the playoffs," Adams said. "You lose a really tough game in overtime and nobody feels sorry for you. You better be ready to go the next night. So our guys are learning that and I'm just really passionate about the people in that locker room. Honestly, it gets emotional sometimes because I know what it takes to win in this league and I know we have it. And now I want to just believe in these guys and let them go do it. And that's exciting."

Adams drove this train on deadline day and wasn't backing down for anything. Prized prospects Matt Savoie and Jiri Kulich were untouchables and teams really need to stop asking about them because you're not getting them. Adams never mentioned Arizona defenseman Jakob Chychrun by name but it was clear he wasn't going to let Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong take him for a sucker and prey on any desperation Buffalo had in the playoff race.

It didn't take a lot of prying to get Adams to admit he wasn't offered the same deal the Senators were in acquiring Chychrun for three draft picks, including a 2023 conditional first-rounder. Don't look for Adams to send Armstrong many Christmas cards any time soon.

Speaking earlier in the day before the Greenway deal was announced, Granato was adamant that "now's not the time to be impatient." Giving up Savoie or Kulich would clearly represent that.

The coach and GM continue to remain in lockstep. They can just about finish each other's sentences.

"Fighting for a playoff race and the pressure that comes with it and the hype that comes with it is a psychological challenge that our guys need to learn to deal with," Granato said. "Especially the ones that we feel need to be here and are going to help us turn it and win a lot. And we feel we're gonna win a lot. We're winning more and more. And we're not satisfied with that. But we want to get greedy and win even more."