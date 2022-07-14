Mike Harrington: Even though he's not on the ice, Matthew Savoie already finding his comfort zone with the Sabres

This is like old times for Peyton Krebs and Matthew Savoie at Sabres development camp. They're roommates again.

It's just like when they first met with the Winnipeg Ice, when Savoie was a 15-year-old breaking into the Western Hockey League and Krebs, then 18, was one of the team's stars of the 2019-20 season.

Of course, the stakes are much higher in the summer of 2022. Krebs was a first-round pick of the Vegas Golden Knights, was traded to Buffalo as a key piece of the Jack Eichel deal and rates as a major component of the Sabres' path forward.

And now so does Savoie.

The Sabres' No. 1 pick of last week's draft in Montreal isn't on the ice this week in LECOM Harborcenter as he makes sure his shoulder injured in the WHL playoffs is 100 percent. The kid is bummed because this was his first chance to show people in Buffalo the massive talent the Sabres just acquired, and because he said Thursday it feels like he missed by only a week or two from being ready.

So while we don't get any up-close looks at Savoie probably until next summer, Krebs' reaction to GM Kevyn Adams' pick gives you some insight.

"I was pumped. I texted Kevyn right away," Krebs said. "And we actually had a few conversations about him before the draft. So that was really exciting to have a fellow Western Leaguer and especially from from Winnipeg. He's a special kid, for sure. It's going to be exciting to watch him here in the future."

"It was huge for me to see a guy go through that experience, learn a little bit from him," Savoie of Krebs' post-draft year, when he had 60 points in 38 games. "He's a tremendous leader, a tremendous person,. He's really dialed in around the rink. He has good habits. He's a guy I can learn a lot from and continue to build a good relationship with."

Savoie has been using his time wisely in the numerous off-ice sessions the Sabres offer in this camp. And he spent a good part of one session Thursday standing behind the glass talking to Sabres center Dylan Cozens, just three years removed from own debut at development camp after being the No. 7 overall pick.

Cozens spent time Thursday in the team suite watching drills while talking to owner Terry Pegula, general manager Kevyn Adams, assistant general manager Jason Karmanos and coach Don Granato. You know they were happy to see him act as a personal welcoming committee for Savoie.

"It was really good meeting him today, spending some time with him," Savoie said. "He told me a little bit about city of Buffalo, a little bit about the organization and really looking forward to spending more time with him for sure."

Savoie said the current Sabres have quickly made a big impression with him. Kyle Okposo called via Facetime on draft night ("I was really ecstatic to hear from a guy like that") and other players texted. Savoie had his pre-existing relationship with Krebs and has been able to meet others like Cozens, Owen Power and Mattias Samuelsson in camp.

"When when you have experienced guys that have played games in the NHL still being around the young guys, still going through training camps like this, it's definitely a good thing," Savoie said. "It's good to have the whole young corps together and building relationships with each other. So I think (Cozens) being here is really great for the organization."

Krebs recalled he recruited Savoie to come to a Winnipeg team that had won only 12 of 70 games in his first year in the WHL rather than go to college. The 15-year-old was skating with 18- and 19-year-olds and not looking out of place. Most of the time.

"I fed him a couple of times back door and he missed," cracked a smiling Krebs. "No, he was special at that age. And you could see he could skate with us, shoot the puck with us. He looked like he should have been there for the whole year. He played 20 games or something like that (actually 22). And like I said, he's a special kid, special player."

"Getting to practice with 19- and 20-year-olds when you're just 14 and 15, I think that was huge for my development," Savoie said. "And as a person having to have that level of maturity to be around those guys."

What did Adams want to know when he talked to Krebs this spring about his former junior teammate?

"How was he as a person," Krebs said. "That's the biggest thing, right? What's he like around his teammates? Obviously, he's all flying colors. So nothing to worry about there. They obviously know how he is a player, but they kind of want to know, how is his family, off-ice things too to allow him become the player he can be."

After this week is over, Savoie said he's headed back to the gym and planning to be at Team Canada's World Junior camp. Some first-round picks from last week are already signing their entry-level deals. Maybe that will be in the offing too.

"It's definitely a goal to to sign my first NHL contract, whether that's this week or this summer, a little bit down the road. That's going to be discussed," he said. "I couldn't couldn't be more fortunate to be with this organization and I'm really looking forward to the future here."