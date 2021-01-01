Mike Harrington: Even in this bizarro world, it was great to see hockey again

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Nearly 10 months after they were last together on the ice as a team, the Buffalo Sabres were finally able to reconvene Friday in KeyBank Center.

It was a weird day. It's going to be a weird season. But seeing actual hockey after all this time was a great way to start 2021.

There were no fans enjoying close-up views of training camp and they won't be at games either, maybe for the whole season. The players can't gather en masse in their locker room or video room or break bread together. There's only one space that can be their happy place.

"What I felt was an explosion of energy and an unbelievable happiness on the ice," coach Ralph Krueger said.

"Everyone is smiling. Everyone is having so much fun at the rink right now," said defenseman Rasmus Dahlin. "For me, I was super excited to get everything going (with Thursday's physicals and testing) And today we have our first practice, a lot of laughs. We had a lot of fun out there."

The hockey felt the same, even if it looked a little different. The new royal blue practice outfits were a fresh burst of color that leaves us in can't-wait mode to see the actual game jerseys on the ice.