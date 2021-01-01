Mike Harrington: Even in this bizarro world, it was great to see hockey again

Nearly 10 months after they were last together on the ice as a team, the Buffalo Sabres were finally able to reconvene Friday in KeyBank Center.
It was a weird day. It's going to be a weird season. But seeing actual hockey after all this time was a great way to start 2021.
There were no fans enjoying close-up views of training camp and they won't be at games either, maybe for the whole season. The players can't gather en masse in their locker room or video room or break bread together. There's only one space that can be their happy place.
"What I felt was an explosion of energy and an unbelievable happiness on the ice," coach Ralph Krueger said.
"Everyone is smiling. Everyone is having so much fun at the rink right now," said defenseman Rasmus Dahlin. "For me, I was super excited to get everything going (with Thursday's physicals and testing) And today we have our first practice, a lot of laughs. We had a lot of fun out there."
The hockey felt the same, even if it looked a little different. The new royal blue practice outfits were a fresh burst of color that leaves us in can't-wait mode to see the actual game jerseys on the ice.
Antennas went up ominously when the team announced the absences of Jack Eichel (upper body) and Linus Ullmark (immigration/quarantine) a few minutes before hitting the ice. Krueger insisted everything was under control and there was no reason to panic. Not a great start. Let's see how this plays out.
Among several newcomers, most media eyes stayed locked on Taylor Hall. On one of his first forays to the net, he went bar-down to score with a clank that reverberated through the empty building. Poor Jonas Johansson. The kid probably only heard the shot whizzing by him.
There were all the Covid-19 precautions you would expect, such as health screenings and temperature checks. To account for social distancing, team video sessions during practice are being done at the Zamboni end of the rink behind the glass, with the seats in Sections 109-112 rolled back to create space.
Players have to first skate to the bench and grab a facemask off a board that has the masks in slots by uniform number.
Reporters who normally watch practice from behind the benches are now on the penalty box side of the arena. There's no visiting the locker rooms this season, with all interviews done on the cumbersome Zoom platform.
You're doing these interviews in the 100 level food court area, which is shuttered and taunting you. I was in front of Classic Burger and Cruncholi and staring dead on at Simply Pierogi and Salsarita's. No fair.
The press box upstairs still has the seating chart from the last game, March 9 against Washington. That's a whole different world ago. Eerie.
Hall said he arrived on Christmas to start doing some informal skates with new teammates. The getting-to-know-yous are on fast-forward, just like camp and the 56-game season.
"Ideally in a normal offseason if you're a new guy, you come to camp 2-3 weeks ahead of time," Hall said. "By the time camp starts, you feel like you know a lot of the guys right away, but this year is a bit different. It's just a challenge.
Hall, of course, knows Krueger and assistant coach Steve Smith and video coach Myles Fee well from their days together in Edmonton, so that helps his transition. He even recognized some of Krueger's drills.
"I didn't quite remember how to do them. They weren't second nature to me, but a lot of the philosophies are the exact same," Hall said. "Our meetings are fast and to the point and our practices are as well. They're built with pace, filled with quickness and high quality. I think he's a big quality over quantity guy and I think that's a great trait."
There will be competition like any camp, but Krueger took a new approach of largely putting his team together from day one, rather than splitting groups in half. Victor Olofsson was at right wing on the top line. Sam Reinhart was with Jeff Skinner and Eric Staal. Dahlin paired with Brandon Montour.
Most of the guys slated to be in Rochester skated on their own nearly three hours after the first session ended. Protocols that demand sanitizing cause that kind of break in 2021.
"We made the decision to go with a team-like feeling right off the hop," Krueger said. "We don't have time to play with potential pairs and lines. And let's start going and looking at Day One as, 'Let's get ready to play right now.' "
Hall is used to playing in Edmonton and Arizona, where travel can be arduous. In the East Division, the Sabres will never leave the Eastern time zone. Bizarro for sure.
But if all this is what it is going to take to have a hockey season outside a bubble, so be it.
"It's a change. I knew that coming in and I had a lot of time to prepare for it," Hall said. "You're never going to start a training camp on Jan. 1 again, so I'm putting a smile on my face and just going through it."
"It feels like there's new rules every day," Dahlin said. "You've got to wear a mask all around the rink. We can't sit close to each other. So for sure it's very weird, but you've just got to deal with it. I just play hockey. There's no issues at all, just a little weird for the beginning."
Weird, yes. But very 2021.