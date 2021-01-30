Mike Harrington: Even as they struggle, Sabres finding the way to scoop up points

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It's just plain weird in KeyBank Center this season without all of you. But there are days like Saturday where I'm darn glad you didn't pay to get in and I got paid to watch.

Because if you handed over your money and I didn't get mine, we'd all have been wasting our time for at least two periods of that game between the Sabres and New Jersey Devils. What a nothing-going-on snoozer.

At least things got a lot more interesting in the third period, overtime and shootout of Buffalo's 4-3 win over the Lindy Ruff-led Devils (and yes, that feels goofy to write).

The Sabres are finding a way. They have points in six of their last seven games (4-1-2) and in five straight. This 3-0-2 run, in fact, matches one of similar makeup as their longest in nearly 14 months.

Still, you see trouble spots.

For one thing, it's pretty easy to ask where did the team go that was playing well and piling up shot totals against Washington and Philadelphia? Because that group hasn't been around this week for most of the last three games against New York and New Jersey, two teams on a decidedly lower level who are plus-23 in shots on the Sabres over these trio of matchups.