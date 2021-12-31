Mike Harrington: Even as prospects prop hopes, Sabres bid good riddance to 2021

"The year has been a roller coaster for sure. It's been challenging, but I know I've learned a lot and I've grown," defenseman Rasmus Dahlin admitted to The Buffalo News after practice. "This team is on the right direction now. You have pieces and you see you're getting a good culture in the locker room and everywhere else. It's great. I think we have something really good going on."

The brute numbers from 2021 are gruesome. When you combine the shortened '21 season with the first portion of the '21-22 campaign, the Sabres went 25-51-12 overall and, not counting Seattle, put up NHL lows in points (62) and points percentage (.352). They scored 2.48 goals per game, ahead of only Detroit, and gave up an NHL-worst 3.49.

Things are rough in the stands as well. The Sabres' season ticket base has fallen through the floor through a combination of fan discontent, Covid concerns and Canadian border issues. The average attendance of 8,669 would be the lowest in franchise history and is nearly 3,000 fans per game lower than any other team.