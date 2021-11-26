Mike Harrington: Dustin Tokarski bounces back but Sabres still need more help in goal

No matter what the issue is, the Sabres clearly have to move on for the foreseeable future without Anderson. Tokarski was good Friday, making three key saves in the first two minutes of the third period to keep the Sabres' two-goal advantage. It's what a team needs, and the Habs immediately wilted after Tage Thompson's second goal of the game gave the Sabres a three-goal advantage.

"It was big," Tokarski said of his stops on Jake Evans, Nick Suzuki and Christian Dvorak. "We had been playing an unbelievable game so far and we knew they were going to push. I've said it before, I'm a member of a unit out there and I'm glad I was able to help stop a couple."

"I loved the way he looked," Granato said. "Confident. He absorbed pucks and any pucks that went off him were in the corner for the most part. ... When he had to be our final line of defense and there was time and space for a shooter, he came up big."

Tokarski started getting his confidence back when he relieved Aaron Dell on Wednesday against Boston and allowed one goal in the final 40 minutes. Still, you immediately see the problem in this stretch of games. The Sabres play Saturday night at Detroit and host Seattle here Monday.

Dilemma: You can't run Tokarski out there three times in four nights, but Dell just isn't an NHL-level goalie anymore.