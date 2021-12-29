Mike Harrington: Don't let Sabres' loss overshadow the night's big picture

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

There were big cheers for Tuch and Peterka when they were announced in the starting lineup. More cheers for Tuch following a Welcome-to-Buffalo video that the team put together that he acknowledged during a TV timeout, and for his first assist.

"It was really nice seeing a lot of support," Tuch said. "The fans came out and they gave us a lot of energy and they were really excited. We came up short, but I thought they were buzzing in the arena tonight and it was a lot of fun to be a part of."

Talking to these guys the last couple of days, there have been a lot of striking conversations about the big picture here.

There was the maturity of Krebs, wise beyond his years at 20, talking about how he's going to be his own player and not worry about being a key trade piece for Eichel.

Moreover, Krebs talked about how he's had several conversations with Adams and has been building relationships with other key prospects in Rochester – because he said these players have a chance to be together here into their 30s.

Reminds you of Ryan Miller & Co. in Rochester in 2004-05, doesn't it?