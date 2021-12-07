Mike Harrington: Don Granato's work-in-progress season remains tough to figure

The Sabres are prone to braincramps defensively, and for all the wows and holy cows the Ducks' first goal brought Tuesday, the reality of the Zegras-Milano play was that Colin Miller was a spectator to Zegras' wizardry and, worse than that, Dahlin, Zemgus Girgensons and Rasmus Asplund were watching Milano get on the inside of them.

You should have heard the murmurs from the fans in the Zamboni end of the arena who had a clear view. They were floored. The rest of the building joined in when the replays started rolling on the Jumbotron. Naturally, Granato said afterward he wasn't agog with the play because, after all, the puck ended up in his net. But he was more disturbed by the ease with which the Ducks got set up in the Buffalo zone.

The strange thing was that the Sabres ended up getting shut out in a game when they played better defensively than they have in weeks. Granato almost foreshadowed what might happen a few hours earlier.