Mike Harrington: Don Granato the 'right call' for the Sabres right now

The roll call of infamy goes from Ron Rolston to Ted Nolan to Bylsma to Housley to Krueger and now to Granato.

Granato promised us at his end-of-season video call that we haven't seen the bulk of his coaching yet, so it's intriguing to hear what snippets Granato might provide Thursday when he speaks to the media now that he actually has the job.

The power play needs work, especially if Eichel is no longer on the team. Adams needs to find at least one veteran goaltender and maybe two if Linus Ullmark walks in free agency. Lots of young defensemen on the ice made defense an adventure at times. That will need to be tightened up.

Granato said multiple times during the season that he doesn't want to play boring hockey. The numbers bear that out. Even without Eichel, this club produced offense for the interim coach. And once the 18-game winless streak went by the boards, the 9-11-2 record could have been even better by getting a few more saves out of the net.