Mike Harrington: Don Granato the 'right call' for the Sabres right now

It sure feels like the Buffalo Sabres got this right.
Then again, this is the Buffalo Sabres we're talking about. First impressions don't seem to hold much water lately in Pegulaville.
The assistant coach who led the Sabres through the final 28 games of the 2021 season after the firing of Ralph Krueger has been given the job on a full-time basis, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.
It felt like they got Dan Bylsma right. He had a Stanley Cup ring. Heck, Jason Botterill had three of them. Phil Housley had a Hall of Fame ring. Housley and Botterill had just been on opposite sides of a Stanley Cup final when they arrived in 2017. And as it turns out, none of those moves worked.
(Notice Ralph Krueger wasn't included in that list. That felt like a shot-in-the-dark by Botterill from the beginning and worked OK in Year One before morphing into this season's disaster).
The Sabres made official what we've expected for weeks Tuesday, naming Don Granato their next head coach. For where they are in their recently sordid history, it's the right call.
Granato, now 53, has coached for eight teams at various levels, building a résumé, and calculated approach to developing talented athletes, that has him as a leading candidate for the coaching vacancy in Buffalo.
If the Sabres are going to move on from Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart – a conclusion that seems more inevitable by the day – and turn this club over to the likes of Rasmus Dahlin, Dylan Cozens, Casey Mittelstadt, Tage Thompson, Jack Quinn and whoever they take at No. 1 this season, Granato should be the guy to move ahead with a new core.
It was rather obvious during the final 20 games of the season the impact Granato was having on his team, and I wrote more than two months ago in this space that shedding Granato's interim tag was the right move for General Manager Kevyn Adams to make.
So what took so long? We know Granato wanted the job. He said so multiple times, including during his end-of-season availability last month.
This wasn't the Sabres looking elsewhere and finding no takers. Bruce Boudreau would have taken this job in a heartbeat. Rick Tocchet spoke to Adams multiple times. There are only 32 of these jobs and, even though the potential trades of Eichel and Reinhart had to give anyone pause, there was interest nonetheless.
And this wasn't the Sabres "going cheap," either. What do coaching salaries guarantee anyway? Bylsma was well paid. Krueger made nearly $4 million a year, likely double what Granato is making and more than big names who actually win like Tampa Bay's Jon Cooper, Boston's Bruce Cassidy, Vegas' Peter DeBoer and Carolina's Rod Brind'Amour. Got the Sabres nowhere.
And don't forget that six years ago, the Pegulas were ready to make Mike Babcock the highest-paid coach in NHL history.
They've spent to the cap on players. Again, what has it gotten them? People need to stop worrying about ownership spending enough money and worry if they're spending the right money. Ville Leino, anyone?
So Granato becomes coach No. 6 to occupy the head office since that stunning February day in 2013 when Lindy Ruff was told by Darcy Regier that he wasn't taking the bus to Toronto for the game the next night.
The roll call of infamy goes from Ron Rolston to Ted Nolan to Bylsma to Housley to Krueger and now to Granato.
Granato promised us at his end-of-season video call that we haven't seen the bulk of his coaching yet, so it's intriguing to hear what snippets Granato might provide Thursday when he speaks to the media now that he actually has the job.
The power play needs work, especially if Eichel is no longer on the team. Adams needs to find at least one veteran goaltender and maybe two if Linus Ullmark walks in free agency. Lots of young defensemen on the ice made defense an adventure at times. That will need to be tightened up.
Granato said multiple times during the season that he doesn't want to play boring hockey. The numbers bear that out. Even without Eichel, this club produced offense for the interim coach. And once the 18-game winless streak went by the boards, the 9-11-2 record could have been even better by getting a few more saves out of the net.
Look at the final four clubs that survived in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Andrei Vasilevskiy. Carey Price. Semyon Varlamov. Marc-Andre Fleury and Robin Lehner. You have to have the goalie. The Sabres haven't figured out that position since they traded Ryan Miller more than seven years ago. If he stays, Ullmark has to figure out how to stay healthy. Same concern applies to wunderkind Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who may or not be ready for a regular NHL role.
But it's already apparent Granato knows offense.
The Sabres averaged a paltry 2.07 goals per game this season under Krueger, easily the lowest figure in the NHL. Only four other teams were even under 2.5. Under Granato, the Sabres' scoring average was 2.71, which jumped from 31st under Krueger to 17th in the 28 games under Granato.
And after Granato's first six games, when the club was 0-5-1, the average shot up to 2.95 – or 15th in the league over the final 22 games. Small sample size alert for sure. But a significant difference nonetheless.
What was most interesting to me was not the way young players on their way up in the NHL took to Granato, but how veterans performed, too. Reinhart had one of his best seasons, proving he could score without Eichel and do it while playing center. Even Kyle Okposo, a convenient social media pinata because of his bloated contract, was much better after the coaching change.
The one player who didn't seem to get much of a new-coach bump was Jeff Skinner. Assuming Skinner is back, Granato is going to have figure out how the Sabres get production for that $9 million.
This still isn't a playoff team. Not close yet. A Tampa Bay-Montreal Cup final – two teams in the Atlantic division, remember – doesn't bode well. Remember, one of Tampa Bay, Montreal, Boston, Florida and Toronto isn't making the playoffs out of the Atlantic next season, and Ottawa sure seems like it's improving fast.