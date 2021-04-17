Mike Harrington: Don Granato is looking like the right choice for Sabres

Keep a big-picture focus on the final two months of the Sabres' schedule, devoid of results in a season that was long-ago lost. Do they look cohesive? Do they give full effort for 60 minutes? Are they improving, as a team and individually? Do they look happy playing the game?
From this view, you can offer a resounding yes to every one of those questions. And that's a credit to Don Granato, an interim head coach who is looking like he deserves to get that title amended.
The Sabres will have a heavy decision on their hands after the season. They have to get this coaching hire right. Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins made it official: They've tied the NHL record by missing the playoffs for 10 straight years. This has to stop.
So Jason Karmanos was brought in as the associate general manager to provide another set of eyes for rookie GM Kevyn Adams. Karmanos has got three Stanley Cups in front-office roles. Terry and Kim Pegula never sniff the postseason. The owners and first-time GM can't make this call alone.
There's going to be a lot of chatter about veteran coaches to interview. I doubt ownership has the appetite for the long-term, big-money deal any of them would require. This time, maybe that's not a bad thing.
Granato gave quite a talk to reporters one day last week about how this team needed to have fun. And it was a window into the square-peg/round-hole world of Ralph Krueger, who wanted his defense-oriented system played even if the guys on the ice were better suited to skate and score.
"If we just play a system and you focus on trying to play that system, you're really not improving your skill or your ability at the NHL level," Granato said. "We play a system, we have a system. But our focus has to be on trying to become better individually and collectively. And that is fun. That's the first thing that players do in the offseason: They go try to get better. And then in-season, they just try to survive.
"And so we've flipped that and said, 'We're not trying to survive here. We're going to try to get better. And certainly we're going to focus on giving you ways that we can win this hockey game. But get better, hang on to the puck, make a play, don't just feel pressure and throw it (away).' So I think the guys find enjoyment in that."
Don Granato today on fun and improving skill levels — and not just forcing guys to play a system. Hmmm. Lots of good comments I figured I’d just present whole so you could take a look. I’m enjoying a lot of his thoughts. #Sabres pic.twitter.com/iITMXqB5Uf— Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) April 15, 2021
For too long, the Sabres have been bad and boring. Granato says the Sabres should be fun and entertaining. Don't you want your coach to think that way?
Under Granato, Rasmus Dahlin has been reborn. Casey Mittelstadt – who Krueger said couldn't play center – is finally playing like a top-10 pick. Tage Thompson looks like he can finally lessen the blow of the Ryan O'Reilly trade. Henri Jokiharju, Rasmus Asplund and Jacob Bryson have claimed their spots. Dylan Cozens got the chance to go head-to-head with Sidney Crosby Saturday and make his mistakes. Krueger would not have done that.
Jack Eichel shouldn't get a vote. He should be told to get healthy and show up in September ready to lead Granato's team. Dahlin loves Granato and assistant Dan Girardi. At this point, his view should matter as much as Eichel's.
Thompson said Saturday the young core is playing with a chip on its shoulder and he's right. This team simply doesn't go away in games anymore. With so many veterans on the injured list, the young players have to take ownership.
"It's a key opportunity for them and they're doing a great job of pushing, fighting and scratching and clawing," Granato said after Saturday's game, where Buffalo battled from a pair of two-goal deficits and came within a goalpost of the tying goal in the final minute. "It's going to helpful in the future, that's no question."
Granato took over and practiced this team hard, knowing he was sacrificing early game results. The Sabres, remember, started 0-5-1 under him but needed to improve their conditioning. Which team was better in the third period of every game on the road trip that just ended?
It was the Sabres, and not Philadelphia, Boston or Washington. That's how you have impact.
Watch for subtle things, too. In the first period Saturday, Pittsburgh defenseman Kris Letang failed to keep a puck in at the Buffalo blue line during a power play but the linesmen said to play on. Granato immediately turned to his left and pointed to assistant Matt Ellis, instructing him to check with video coach Myles Fee for a potential offsides challenge.
The puck stayed in the Buffalo zone for nearly 30 seconds but Pittsburgh didn't score and there was no need for a review. No matter. The head coach was on top of everything going on and was prepared to react.
The Sabres pounded the Capitals Thursday and that's probably why the Penguins' game was so sharp off the hop Saturday. Pens coach Mike Sullivan said Friday he senses the Sabres are playing with a "free spirit." Said Capitals coach Peter Laviolette of the Sabres after Thursday's game: "They were on their toes tonight. They were forcing the issue. We weren’t at that speed or at that gear."
Granato is no Ron Rolston, who players talked behind the back of for much of his eight months here as nothing more than a college coach. He's coached at all levels and has been an assistant for Joel Quenneville in Chicago. He comes from an epic hockey family (sister Cammi, brother Tony and brother-in-law Ray Ferraro).
Pedigree matters for players. It should for coaches, too. It's easy to see why anyone would want the shiny new toy. But sometimes you go for the big name and you get Rex Ryan or Phil Housley. You go for the big talker and you get Ralph Krueger.
Sometimes the guy you should want – and perhaps the guy you might need most – is the one right under your nose. He's already standing behind the Sabres' bench.