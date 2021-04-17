Mike Harrington: Don Granato is looking like the right choice for Sabres

There's going to be a lot of chatter about veteran coaches to interview. I doubt ownership has the appetite for the long-term, big-money deal any of them would require. This time, maybe that's not a bad thing.

Granato gave quite a talk to reporters one day last week about how this team needed to have fun. And it was a window into the square-peg/round-hole world of Ralph Krueger, who wanted his defense-oriented system played even if the guys on the ice were better suited to skate and score.

"If we just play a system and you focus on trying to play that system, you're really not improving your skill or your ability at the NHL level," Granato said. "We play a system, we have a system. But our focus has to be on trying to become better individually and collectively. And that is fun. That's the first thing that players do in the offseason: They go try to get better. And then in-season, they just try to survive.