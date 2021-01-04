Mike Harrington: Cody Eakin's memories stirred by Dylan Cozens' WJC splash

"Experience is important that I think just the speed of playoffs, the way the game can change real quick is tough on guys," Eakin said. "Guys that have been there have seen it ... It just goes a long way when you are in those tough times and the pressure is on."

"I think it's something we need, something (general manager) Kevyn Adams addressed for sure," said goalie Carter Hutton. "Just that presence in the locker room, guys who have been in tight games. At times, we showed our youth not being able to push back in games when we're not feeling it. Guys like Eric (Staal) and Cody and Matt, these are guys who have played in big games. Eakin is going to do a really good job helping our penalty kill."

Eakin had quickly grown comfortable in camp taking over for Johan Larsson between Zemgus Girgensons and Kyle Okposo. But now that line is a question mark.

Girgensons went down during Monday's scrimmage with what looked like a serious groin or hamstring problem after he did an awkward split to the ice. Coach Ralph Krueger, ever an optimist, was down in the mouth over that one, saying the team is bracing for a setback.

"Zemgus' package is specialized and it's hard for us to replace," Krueger said. "We hope everything goes well here. We were looking forward to that line in action. Hopefully we can do that soon."