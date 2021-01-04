Mike Harrington: Cody Eakin's memories stirred by Dylan Cozens' WJC splash

If you're like me, you've probably got post-holiday visions of Dylan Cozens in royal blue dancing in your head.
Sam Reinhart (2015 Team Canada gold) has texted with Cozens while the Sabres' 2019 first-round draft pick has been in Edmonton starring for Canada in the World Juniors. New Sabres center Cody Eakin said over the weekend he couldn't wait to sit in front of the TV and get a close look at Cozens during Monday's Canada-Finland semifinal.
Eakin has spent the last few days on the ice in KeyBank Center, getting used to his first camp with the Sabres. Ten years ago Tuesday night, he was in the same spot for one of the most memorable games in the building's history.
On Jan. 5, in the gold medal game of the 2011 World Juniors, a roaring sellout crowd was celebrating Canada's 3-0 lead through two periods over Russia. And then everything changed as Russia exploded for five goals in the third to pull out a stunning 5-3 victory.
While adventure sports are beloved in the isolated region, hockey is often the talk of the town, as citizens of the Yukon Territory’s only city monitor from afar their beloved son, Dylan Cozens.
It remains perhaps the greatest collapse in Canadian international hockey history. But until that period, it had been a 10-day lovefest in Buffalo. Chanting red-clad fans made it feel like you were in Toronto.
Eakin and his family drove from his home in Winnipeg to Grand Forks, N.D., to see Team Canada in 2005. Six years later, his family and lots of other Canadians made the same trek to Buffalo.
"There's really nothing like it when you get something that close to the border and all the Canadians come down and watch and cheer you on," Eakin said. "It's everything you dream about. I've got fond memories of that time in Buffalo. We had a great roster. Hockey Canada gives you everything you need to perform in a tournament like that.
"It's bittersweet thinking back to that and how it ended. Not the result you wanted, but still some fond memories here with all the fun we had."
Nearly 10 months after they were last together on the ice as a team, the Buffalo Sabres were finally able to reconvene Friday in KeyBank Center.
Canada was filled with NHL talent, including Sean Couturier, Ryan Johansen, Brayden Schenn, Ryan Ellis and Tyson Barrie. There were Sabres draft picks Marcus Foligno and Zach Kassian. The Russians weren't known yet, but who ended up starring in the final 20 minutes?
Artemi Panarin had two goals, Vladimir Tarasenko had a third and Evgeny Kuznetsov had three assists. That's a trio of current NHL stars, the latter two with Stanley Cups.
Support Local Journalism
"You could tell when they really got motivated and really got it going," Eakin recalled. "They had a gear and they were just hungry. Watching those guys now, it's pretty funny how they turned out. Obviously all threats."
Woe, Canada! For 40 minutes, it was more of a coronation than a contest. Then it turned into one of the biggest chokes in hockey history, maybe the worst single-game collapse our neighbors to the north have ever seen in any sport. Team Canada was in complete control of the IIHF World Junior Championship gold medal game Wednesday night
Eakin's NHL career has twisted through Washington, Dallas, Vegas, Winnipeg and now Buffalo. He played on Vegas' 2018 Cup final team and defenseman Matt Irwin did likewise for Nashville a year earlier. No coincidence the Sabres were interested in them.
"Experience is important that I think just the speed of playoffs, the way the game can change real quick is tough on guys," Eakin said. "Guys that have been there have seen it ... It just goes a long way when you are in those tough times and the pressure is on."
"I think it's something we need, something (general manager) Kevyn Adams addressed for sure," said goalie Carter Hutton. "Just that presence in the locker room, guys who have been in tight games. At times, we showed our youth not being able to push back in games when we're not feeling it. Guys like Eric (Staal) and Cody and Matt, these are guys who have played in big games. Eakin is going to do a really good job helping our penalty kill."
Eakin had quickly grown comfortable in camp taking over for Johan Larsson between Zemgus Girgensons and Kyle Okposo. But now that line is a question mark.
Girgensons went down during Monday's scrimmage with what looked like a serious groin or hamstring problem after he did an awkward split to the ice. Coach Ralph Krueger, ever an optimist, was down in the mouth over that one, saying the team is bracing for a setback.
"Zemgus' package is specialized and it's hard for us to replace," Krueger said. "We hope everything goes well here. We were looking forward to that line in action. Hopefully we can do that soon."
Eakin scored the lone goal for his team in Monday's scrimmage, ruining Hutton's shutout bid with 51 seconds left by backhanding home a rebound. Eakin had praise for Krueger, saying his comfort level with the Sabres' system is growing quickly.
"I'm enjoying it a lot," Eakin said. "We're creating some intensity, ramping things up. And I like the way everything's explained and dynamic, how dynamic it is. It's been fun."
Cozens won’t be available to coach Ralph Krueger when the Sabres' training camp begins Thursday in Buffalo.
Just as Eakins did 10 years ago, Cozens is having loads of fun at the World Juniors. His team got revenge against Russia on Monday and goes for gold Tuesday. Then he's going to be on the ice in Buffalo within the next 10 days and expectations will be high.
"I know guys are impressed with the way he's playing and putting the puck in the net," Eakin said. "When he gets here, he'll be welcomed in with open arms. Hopefully he can transition fairly quickly and jump right in."