Mike Harrington: Clippings by Wings among season's biggest frustrations for Sabres

Roster construction remains a bone of contention in this view. You'd like to see more of Jack Quinn. He got one game against Tampa Bay and was Buffalo's best forward but got sent back to Rochester. In three games in the AHL since, he's had eight points. Isn't that league conquered for the No. 1 pick?

Mattias Samuelsson finally made his NHL debut and showed that he's already better than at least half of the club's current defense corps. Lucas Raymond had a tap-in chance during the second period but Samuelsson expertly tied him up with his stick with the savvy of a veteran and Dell smothered the puck.

"That's always been my style. I'm not a flashy player obviously that people notice the little things," Samuelsson said. "That's my guy going to the net and they're going to attempt to pass it over there. I gotta either get a body on him or get a piece of the puck. He still got it towards the net and 'Deller' made a nice save."

You get moments within a game and glimpses of the future core and you like it. You look at the results and you just blanch. The Sabres are 1-6 in overtime and barely had the puck in this extra session. They've lost an NHL-high seven games when leading after two periods. That's a ton of points left on the table.