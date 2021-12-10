Mike Harrington: Circumstances dictate Sabres call an audible with Peyton Krebs

The Rangers went through a lot of this a couple years ago, when they flat-out told their customers they were rebuilding. Obviously, with old friend Chris Drury in the GM chair after Jeff Gorton was let go, things haven't taken 10 years to come together. That's a Buffalo thing.

But you can still learn a lot from what's going on at the other end of the state. The Rangers made a fast move. The Sabres feel they can do likewise in the next year or two.

"We feel the same about our organization. It can advance immensely in the next month to month, in the next series of months because of the players we have," Granato said. "Young guys evolving their game really fast."

We're already seeing that in goal with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. You would assume he's going to go back to Rochester when Dustin Tokarski comes off the Covid-19 list, but this has been a nice taste of the NHL. There's no potential tying goal in the final minute Friday – before it was wiped out on an offside – without a bunch of Luukkonen saves before it.