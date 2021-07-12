Mike Harrington: Calendar is dictating Jack Eichel timeline – and he can forget about Boston

There is zero chance – and I repeat for all the Boston media that seems to keep needing reminders – zero chance the Sabres are trading Eichel to the Bruins. There is no way they would essentially reward the captain for this situation by sending him to his hometown team.

And before you drop Taylor Hall on me, that was a quickie trade deadline deal of a guy who had played here three months and was on an expiring contract. That was not the face of the franchise.

Boston would be Eichel's No. 1 choice. What has he done to earn any say in the matter? You're not trading Eichel anywhere in the Atlantic Division, let alone Boston.

And if Kevyn Adams ever sent Eichel to Beantown, it would be grounds for immediate dismissal. There should be long and hard thought of even sending Eichel within the Eastern Conference to places such as New York or Columbus.

Send him on a long trip out West. Trading Eichel to Los Angeles or Anaheim would likely get the Sabres what they want, but the Ducks are going nowhere fast just like the Sabres and the Kings, who have won one playoff game since their 2014 Stanley Cup title, are still in building mode, too. It's not as if Eichel would be any happier missing the playoffs out West than he is here.