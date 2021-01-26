Mike Harrington: Breaking the 'egg' takes the piano off Jack Eichel's back

But it's clear Eichel is getting healthier by the day. Although he didn't score again Tuesday, you could clearly see the injection of swagger in his game just because of one goal.

"I think we've all been there at some point in our career and I think everyone on the bench was super happy to see him finally tap one in," said Dylan Cozens, who drilled his second goal of the year.

"It's obviously great to see, he's our leader," added ace penalty killer Tobias Rieder, who added a nifty tally. "So it's good he scored tonight and I'm pretty sure there are many more to come."

You can't blame Eichel if he forgot the feeling. Remember how last year ended for him? Even though Eichel finished with a career-high 36 goals, he had a seven-game drought that was part of the Sabres' season-crushing six-game skid.

Eichel finally broke the streak with a goal in a 3-2 win over Washington on March 9. Little did we know that night that it would be the last time we saw the Sabres in a game for more than 10 months.

So if you put it all together, it looks like this: Until scoring Tuesday, Eichel had one goal in his last 14 games dating back 338 days. One goal in nearly a year for a guy who has scored goals his whole life.

Carter Hutton rejoins Sabres after weeklong absence stemming from collision Hutton’s return significantly strengthens the Sabres’ goaltending depth, as it allowed General Manager Kevyn Adams to reassign Jonas Johansson to the taxi squad.