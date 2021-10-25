Mike Harrington: At least for one night, Sabres reach the Lightning's gold standard

Pretty routine stuff, right?

Coach Jon Cooper had a good chuckle Monday morning when I presented him that list, but the point was serious: His organization is so consistent with its day-to-day tasks from top to bottom that it's able to withstand any curve that comes its way.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"It's probably helped us get through the last 22 months," Cooper acknowledged. "It was a long time building to seeing the fruits of our labor. So it's obviously been an exciting time. There's been some disruption to our roster a little bit, with some of the guys leaving and then a couple of injuries this year (to Nikita Kucherov and Zach Bogosian). But your habits are the things you have to lean back on as things we've instilled in our team.

"We're not last year's team, and it is a different year. There is a bull's eye on your back and you're going to get everybody's best shots, which we should be embracing that. When adversity hits, which it's hit us a little bit early in the season, you just kind of lean back to what's got us here and what's made us successful."

Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings Connor McDavid is off to a furious start, with 13 points in five games.

Tampa is still finding itself this year. The Bolts are just 2-3-1. They haven't scored first in any of their games or led in regulation in any of them, just a remarkable pair of stats. Brayden Point, Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman were all minus-4 in this one, too.