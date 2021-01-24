Mike Harrington: At end of rugged schedule run, Sabres finally get what they deserve

What kind of season is this going to be for the Buffalo Sabres? No way to tell yet. But we'll find out plenty more this week.
The Sabres look good on the ice a lot of the time. Of course, they have their avert-your-eyes moments too. But they believe their relentless attack should turn into more victories. Especially now that the schedule won't be as ridiculous.
"As a group we're happy with our game," captain Jack Eichel said after scoring the lone goal in the shootout to give his team a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals in Capital One Arena. "I know the results until today haven't necessarily been there in terms of wins and losses but we think we're trending in the right direction in terms of establishing an identity as a group."
The schedule makers did Buffalo no favors by giving the Sabres six straight games to open the season against Philadelphia and Washington, with four of them on the road. And this is a huge week ahead, with four straight at home and against much more palatable opposition in the New York Rangers and Lindy Ruff-led New Jersey.
The Sabres were 0-2-1 against the Capitals this season and 0-6-3 against them in their last nine on the road. It was time to squeeze one out.
"We definitely got what we deserved after four games with Washington," said coach Ralph Krueger. "It wasn't necessarily what I would call a solid or pretty win but it was an extremely important one. And we had to dig down a few times again after disappointment and found a way. It could be that we come out of this stronger than if this win today would have been an easy one. Overall, just pleased with the the heart and the soul."
The Sabres outshot the Capitals, 48-31, on Sunday and outattempted them, 78-54. Goaltending continues to be an adventure as Linus Ullmark let in two he'd want back, including a bank shot by Nicklas Backstrom from the behind the goal line that got the Caps even at 3-3 with 10:32 left.
But Ullmark was there when his team needed him most, making three key saves in overtime that included a Backstrom breakaway. And he went 3 for 3 in the shootout. When he gloved Backstrom's final attempt, he pumped his fists and looked to the heavens.
Ullmark's father passed away Monday in Sweden, so you know what that was all about.
"It's been rough. There's a lot of emotions, thoughts that had to be processed," Ullmark said. "Trying to take it day by day. Trying to be happy when I'm happy. Trying to be sad when I'm sad. Right now I'm utterly grateful for getting a win."
"That's the dichotomy of what happened there," said Krueger. "When you look at that, a couple of the goals he would like back but he made multiple saves to give us a chance to even win today."
The Sabres' power play, 3 for 17 coming into the game, went 3 for 6 in this one. The scorers continue to be a question, however. Eichel and Jeff Skinner remain stuck at no goals and Taylor Hall is at one, despite seven shots on goal and a third-period penalty shot off the post Sunday.
"Obviously, I'm in a little bit of a schneid right now," said Eichel, who had a season-high eight shots on goal. "I'm trying to shoot the puck. As soon as one goes in they'll all start coming. It was just a heck of a performance by our team tonight and it's good we battled back."
There was a lot going on before and during this game. The Sabres put Kyle Okposo in the lineup for the first time this year and scratched struggling Tage Thompson. Made sense. They put Casey Mittelstadt in and sat Dylan Cozens less than 48 hours after he scored his first NHL goal. Didn't make sense.
The Sabres are particularly watching Cozens closely because of the heavy work he's already had this year with Team Canada at the the World Junior Championship.
"We had time to measure everything," Krueger said, referring to Saturday's off day. "It just felt like a good time for Dylan to take a breath and for us to put in a teaching block and an off-ice fitness block. We are respecting the load he had before. ... I saw last year a few players just check out mentally with too much of a load. It's not just the physical side. It's the mental side we're weighing in here when we make some of these moves."
Sounds like the club's sport science department had this in the plan and Krueger & Co. didn't – or are not allowed to – deviate. To his credit, Mittelstadt didn't hurt the club in his 10 minutes of ice time. The rotation of forwards bears watching.
So does the hold-your-breath goaltending. And the forward lines. Krueger broke up Eichel and Hall for the second half of this one, citing the Capitals' strong five-man defensive unit getting good matchups at home. Victor Olofsson played with Eichel and Sam Reinhart, while Hall went with Eric Staal and Okposo.
Krueger said he was just trying to move some pieces to release some pressure on his offense in 5-on-5 play.
The Sabres still don't create enough traffic in front of the net and sure made Washington rookie goalie Vitek Vanecek look too much like Georges Vezina himself. But through six games, Buffalo is plus-45 in shots on goal and plus-68 in shot attempts. Very good signs.
The victory certainly changes lots of narrative around this team. The Sabres got three out of four points from the depleted Capitals over the weekend and now come home for four very winnable games. And they also have half their season schedule done with Washington, one of the beasts of the revamped East.
"For them, everything was coming a lot easier," Krueger said of the Capitals. "And this is the way it is when when you're trying to dig out of a hole which we felt we were in. It tests your mettle, it tests your character. And in the end, the guys found a way and I'm proud of them for that."