Mike Harrington: At end of rugged schedule run, Sabres finally get what they deserve

"We had time to measure everything," Krueger said, referring to Saturday's off day. "It just felt like a good time for Dylan to take a breath and for us to put in a teaching block and an off-ice fitness block. We are respecting the load he had before. ... I saw last year a few players just check out mentally with too much of a load. It's not just the physical side. It's the mental side we're weighing in here when we make some of these moves."

Sounds like the club's sport science department had this in the plan and Krueger & Co. didn't – or are not allowed to – deviate. To his credit, Mittelstadt didn't hurt the club in his 10 minutes of ice time. The rotation of forwards bears watching.

So does the hold-your-breath goaltending. And the forward lines. Krueger broke up Eichel and Hall for the second half of this one, citing the Capitals' strong five-man defensive unit getting good matchups at home. Victor Olofsson played with Eichel and Sam Reinhart, while Hall went with Eric Staal and Okposo.

Krueger said he was just trying to move some pieces to release some pressure on his offense in 5-on-5 play.

The Sabres still don't create enough traffic in front of the net and sure made Washington rookie goalie Vitek Vanecek look too much like Georges Vezina himself. But through six games, Buffalo is plus-45 in shots on goal and plus-68 in shot attempts. Very good signs.

The victory certainly changes lots of narrative around this team. The Sabres got three out of four points from the depleted Capitals over the weekend and now come home for four very winnable games. And they also have half their season schedule done with Washington, one of the beasts of the revamped East.

"For them, everything was coming a lot easier," Krueger said of the Capitals. "And this is the way it is when when you're trying to dig out of a hole which we felt we were in. It tests your mettle, it tests your character. And in the end, the guys found a way and I'm proud of them for that."