Mike Harrington: As weird saga unfolds, Sabres go on offense against Jack Eichel

Said Adams bluntly: "Our doctors aren't comfortable with that."

Nor should be Terry and Kim Pegula, Adams or anyone else associated with the Sabres. Eichel's eight-year, $80 million contract requires him to go through the team physicians like any other player. He can get second opinions, which is what he did in March when he went to Colorado to get the neck examined. The Sabres' doctors prescribed a 12-week dose of rest and rehab for the neck, a period that doesn't end until early June. Interestingly, Adams said Eichel's second opinion group said the same thing.

A 24-year-old can't know it all in these spots. Eichel claimed Monday he did a lot of research. Given the latest information, it comes off like he just learned how to use Google and WebMD.

"I would make sure that I was listening to the doctors, because whether I was a player or in my current role, I don't read MRIs," Adams said. "I listen to the experts and I think that's very important for everyone to understand that these are highly regarded medical professionals that all agree on the same thing: That conservative care is the proper step of where we needed to go."