Mike Harrington: As they hit All-Star break, Sabres look like a club desperate for R&R

But the final analysis isn't as pretty. A 65-point team would likely leave the Sabres ahead of only woebegone Montreal in the standings.

Tuch, who has been brilliant at times with 13 points in his 13 games with the Sabres, said the stress of the team's massive injury bug and all the false positive Covid tests it endured over the weekend means the players need to get away from hockey and reset their minds.

"We've just got to get our game quicker," Tuch said. "We know the way we want to play. I thought we did well against Colorado in the last two periods there. But once again, we were trying to dig ourselves out of the hole and when you're playing against a team like Colorado or Vegas, it's gonna be really hard to come from behind."

A real concern is when players are having off nights. Tuesday's game was the fifth time in the club's last six games that it lost by three goals or more in regulation. When this team goes haywire, especially early in a game, it rarely emerges from the fog.

